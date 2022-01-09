Last Friday night, in small-town Sidney, Montana there was a big game between the two great Greek football teams. The Thunderbolts and the Hurricanes led by the Greek gods Zeus and Poseidon, would be traveling across the world for the highly anticipated matchup. This brawl between the two great teams of Olympus was generated based on the constant competition between the two great brothers of Olympus, Zeus and Poseidon. This would be a similar match-up to the Brawl of the Wild here in Montana. Zeus hired coach Jayde Rice for the offensive and defensive line, and coach Coryell as the defensive coordinator. Poseidon hired coach Kevin Clausen as the offensive coordinator. There was a lot of expectation on the teams leading up to the anticipated football game. The atmosphere was insane, the stands were packed at Swanson Field, home of the Sidney Eagles. The winner would be the champions of all the Greek greats. The loser won’t ever want to show their faces to the people again and would be so angry that they would probably destroy multiple continents.
For the Thunderbolts, they had mean, cruel, and very powerful Hera starting at linebacker, the intelligent nature gods Demeter and Dionysus as their corners, the two inseparable brothers Castor and Pollux, who always have each others backs, at strong and free safety, and the strong, powerful, bull-rushing Minotaurs on the offensive and defensive line. On offense, powerful Athena was at full-back, the speedy Artemis at running back, their two wide receivers, the broad-shouldered Atlas and extremely wise Prometheus, and their star player, Hercules- the greatest hero ever, as their Quarterback. The Hurricanes started the powerful Centaurs on their offensive and defensive lines, sea gods Pontus and Triton at strong and free safeties, trusty Nereus and the swift Titan, Ocean, were their cornerbacks, and evil Hades was at linebacker. On their offense, the quick messenger Hermes would be at wide receiver, crazy and unstoppable Charon at running back, and their big bad quarterback and the god of war, Ares, would be their leader. The Hurricanes won the toss, and elected to receive, hoping to put a score on the board early on.
Each Hurricane player came out in all black with a trident on the front of their uniforms and bold white numbers on the back. The Thunderbolts ran through the tunnel in all white with a lightning bolt on the front of their jerseys and baby blue numbers on the back. Following the first quarter of play, no one knew what to expect after a hard-fought back and forth battle to start the game. It was a back and forth battle for the first 15 minutes of the game. Neither team was giving any breathing room defensively. Neither offense could move the ball. Hera had a huge sack on Ares to round off the first quarter.
Many thought the game was secured heading into halftime, as the Thunderbolts, led by Zeus, took a strong lead in the second quarter. Demeter had a big pick-six to put the first points on the board. Following the PAT, Castor caused a huge fumble in the backfield to give the Thunderbolts great field position. After a quick connection to Prometheus in the corner of the endzone on a perfect ball by Hercules, the Thunderbolts took a 14-0 lead. The Hurricanes had a strong drive to end the half but couldn’t find themselves in the endzone heading into halftime.
The locker room was one of excitement on both sides during halftime, as both teams planned ways to finish the game. Zeus encouraged his team to keep pounding the ball down the field. He said “We’ve played a good first half, but the game is four quarters. Not one, not two, but four quarters, now go out there and finish this one.” The Thunderbolts were fired up, but what they didn’t realize was how much energy was coming from the other locker room. Poseidon tried to keep the spirits of his team up. He told them, “I don’t care what the score is, we still have 30 minutes left. It comes down to heart. You’re not going to go out the second half and lay down for these guys. You’re going to go out there and show them how to play with heart.” He ended with a quick break and both teams hit the field. The third quarter was a big one for the Hurricanes, as coach Poseidon led a huge momentum-changing comeback. They proved they weren’t going to lay down for anyone. The Thunderbolts would get the ball to start the second half, but that wouldn’t last long. After some big stops by the centaurs and a huge sack on an outside blitz by Ocean, the Thunderbolts would have a quick three and out. After a quick drive downfield led by Ares, Charon had a three-yard touchdown run. They tried an onside kick to start the next series and Hades made a huge recovery, giving them great field position to start the drive. On a quick vertical route, Ares would throw a dime over the shoulder of Hermes. They would tie the game at 14-14 heading into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter didn’t slow down in excitement. It was a back and forth battle. Both teams wanted to win so badly. Players were getting chippy on the field. A cheap shot on Pollux by one of the centaurs sent Castor into an outrage on the field. Both quarterbacks took a few cheap hits in the backfield, putting offensive and defensive linemen into frenzies. The Thunderbolts would start with a strong drive, but on third down in the red zone, Artemis would fumble the ball and give up a huge turnover. The Hurricanes seemed fired up, driving down fast. However, Ares let up his guard on a first and goal and threw an interception to Dionysus in the endzone. With only a minute left in the game, Hercules would try to lead his team to a victory. The clock was ticking, with six seconds remaining and Zeus called a timeout. From right on the fifty-yard line, he would call for his son to throw a hail mary, hoping to end the game. Hercules would throw up a bomb that somehow, after a few finger taps and bobbles, ended up in Atlas’s hands. The Thunderbolts were ecstatic, and the Hurricanes were devastated.
The Thunderbolts locker room was alive as could be after the huge win, and the fans couldn’t contain their excitement at the post-game jump circle. The team celebrated with lots of chants and plenty of loud music. The game was a success. The Hurricanes ended the game with 167 yards rushing, 112 yards passing, and two turnovers. The Thunderbolts ended with 148 yards rushing, 205 yards passing, two turnovers, and a 21-14 victory. This game between the gods would go down in the history books, and Zeus, ruler of all, would once again show his dominance with the win. They were going to have a big victory bonfire at the Sidney Livestock Stockyards, but that night was nothing compared to the weeks of celebrating and trash-talking that followed.