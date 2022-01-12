It is a new year and the new basketball league you have all been waiting for is finally here in Sidney, Montana. Many cities in the United States had bid on which city would hold the GBA this year and the small town, Sidney, Montana, won. The GBA (Gods Basketball Association), is the newest and greatest league finally coming down to Earth and will be played on the one and only Sidney High School basketball court. This league is like the NBA, but instead, it is with some of the greatest gods the world has ever seen. Four different teams are entering this league and they will be battling it out to their death. The teams include the Olympus Thunderbolts, Underworld Demons, Sea Dragons, and Aphrodites Angels. These teams are split into two divisions, The East, which includes the Thunderbolts and Demons, and the West, which includes the Dragons and the Angels. This year of the GBA is going to be one of the best yet to come.
These teams have been around for a while but every single one of their players had been playing since the start of their league. First, we have the Olympus Thunderbolts whose general manager is Zeus, the wielder of the thunderbolt. Their star players are Apollo and Ares, the sons of Zeus who both average a double double on the season. Next, we have the Underworld Demons whose manager is the ruler of the underworld, Hades. Their two breakout players are Cebreus, the three-headed dog who leads the league in rebounds, and Alecto, one of the Eryines who is very shifty and quick. Then we have the Sea Dragons, who you could guess are ruled by the ruler of the sea, Poseidon. The two stars there are Ocean, who is one of the great Titans and has tremendous defensive skills, and Triton, the athletic guard, and son of Poseidon. The last team is the Aphrodite Angels whose general manager is the beautiful Aphrodite, and their two great stars are Athena, the daughter of Zeus alone, and Hephaestus, the son of Hera alone. These two lead the league in combined points per two players!
Even though this league has adopted most of its rules from the NBA, it does have some special ones too. There is one new rule that is different from any of the other ones in the NBA which is that there are no subs allowed. So, this then means that each team has a limit to only five players per team. Some people would then ask if coaches could go and play or use their powers but that is sadly not allowed. The coaches of each team are also their general managers so Zeus, Hades, Poseidon, and Aphrodite are also all managers. The GBA will have its opening day on Dec. 25, 2021, with all games being at the Sidney High School court so all these gods can show off their powers. The first game is at 1 p.m. MT time which is Thunderbolts and Demons and the next is at 2:30 p.m. MT time which is then the Angels vs the Dragons. Opening day is just around the corner and these teams are all prepared, but who do you think will come out on top and win the GBA championship this year?
Game one is finally here and it is between the Thunderbolts and the Demons. The game started out hot with both teams hitting threes but it kept going back and forth. Once we got to the second quarter there had already been over seven lead changes. Then the fourth quarter had finally rolled around and with 20 seconds left on the clock, the Thunderbolts had the ball. Apollo brought it up with time winding down, then he stepped back behind the three-point line with 1 second left and threw up a prayer, and drained it! The Thunderbolts would be moving on to the championship game with their MVP Apollo who had 32 points. The Thunderbolts shot 47% for the game and outrebounded the Demons by five. The Demons shot 39% which was not able to get them a win even though they had led in assists and blocks at the end of the game.
Next up we had the game between the Angels and the Dragons. This game started right after the Thunderbolts and Demons game where the Thunderbolts won in a close one. Unlike that game, the Angels were destroying the Dragons in the first quarter and were leading in every category. But, midway through the second, the Dragons went on a 12-5 run and started inching their way towards a comeback with Triton leading the way. At the end of the half, Triton led the Dragons with 14 points and Athena led the Angels with 23 points with the Angels leading 42-37 at the half. At the start of the second half came around and the Angels left off right where they started with Athena hitting three straight three-pointers. The Dragons then had no chance at coming back and ended up losing the game 92-78. The MVP of the game was easily Athena for the Angels with her 53 points which definitely helped them win. Surprisingly, the Angels had also led every category over the Dragons too. So the Angels will move on to face the Thunderbolts in the GBA championship and the Dragons and Demons will play in the 3rd and 4th place game to decide their fate.
The third and fourth place game is today at 5:30 and the winner will stay alive but the losers will have to suffer for eternity. The Dragons and Demons both started off in a close one but with the Demons having the lead for most of the first half. At the end of the half, the Demons really pushed on the gas when they hit back-to-back and-1’s and took an eight point lead into the half. But, the Dragons did not give up and started crawling back late into the third. Then the middle of the 4th came and Ocean and Triton for the Dragons started lighting it up and put on a great show causing a 10-0 run. The score was close now, but with the Dragons leading 78-74. But, the Demons and Alecto would not give up right away so Alecto came and hit to pull up jumpers to tie the game at 78. Then with around one minute left in the fourth Ocean got a huge dunk which gave the Sea Dragons a huge swing of Momentum and ended up giving them the win late. The stats for both teams were pretty even but the Demons had won in the rebounds and 3-pointers categories with Cerberus and Alecto leading the way. The MVP of the game though had gone to Ocean with his terrific ball movement and ability to get to the hoop with 14 assists and 23 points. So since the Underworld Demons had lost they all were sacrificed for the GBA to continue on for the next 50 years so the gods could continue to ball out. The winners, the Sea Dragons, will end up joining the champion team of the GBA and will help them try to win on for the next 50 years.
The third and fourth place game has now just finished and it is 7 p.m. and the GBA championship game is underway. This year on the 50th anniversary the Aphrodite Angels and Olympus Thunderbolts will be battling it out to hopefully continue on their team’s legacy for the next 50 years. The two players to watch during this game are Athena, the point guard of the Aphrodite Angels, and Ares, the big small forward for the Thunderbolts. Both of these players have been averaging over 20 points a game and I do not see them stopping now.
The tip-off started and the GBA championship was underway with the Thunderbolts coming down the court and starting with a three-pointer from Apollo right away, but Hephaestus answered back right away with a three-pointer of his own. The score was close but the Angels kept a 4 point lead to the end of the first. At the start of the second, Apollo thought otherwise and got an and-1 off a poster on Athena. This was a much-needed huge momentum swing and the Thunderbolts started getting off on a roll. At the end of the half, the Thunderbolts had secured a 12 point lead with the score being 34-22. The Thunderbolts had a huge lead entering the third, but again, Hephaestus started her own run with seven straight points cutting that Thunderbolts lead down to five. The lead for the Thunderbolts stayed with them until Athena had hit a buzzer-beater to end the third and it tied the game going into the fourth. Zeus and Aphrodite both had determination in their eyes on the sideline entering the fourth because this was a huge and monumental championship for both teams. So, with all the players getting a huge pep talk from their coaches, they walked out on the court looking to get a championship ring. The score was going back and forth with buckets from both teams dropping and neither team would let up. Then about midway through the 4th the Thunderbolts were getting rebound after rebound on the offensive and defensive side and got 5 straight unanswered points. So after this Aphrodite called a timeout and gave her team a game-changing pep-talk. The Angels then came out and got a quick jump shot which landed and then grabbed a rebound after the miss from Ares. The momentum, you could tell, started to switch and the score was eventually tied with two minutes left. A whole minute passed with no team able to score but Athena finally ended that drought with a pass to Hephaestus for a monster slam. They went up two with 40 seconds left but Apollo ended that quickly when he drained a three-pointer with 22 seconds left. The Angels will have an opportunity to end the game with a buzzer, or at least send it to overtime. So Hephaestus brought it up and passed it to Athena with the clock running down. She dribbled it out until there were three seconds left and lobbed it toward the hoop. Then all of a sudden Hephaestus flew into the air, grabbed the ball, and threw it down with authority with 0.8 seconds left. So the Thunderbolts grabbed the ball and shot it right away from the three. It was Apollo who was hitting his shots the whole game, but unfortunately, that one didn’t fall and the Aphrodite Angels had won the game.
This was the first-ever GBA championship they had won and they could not have won it at a perfect time. The leader in points for the Thunderbolts was Ares with a total of 45 and Hephaestus led the Angels with 29. Both teams had put up a terrific fight but the Angels came away with a victory. After all the celebrating, they announced the GBA championship MVP and that went to Hephaestus who had a triple-double and got the final basket that won them the game. So with this victory, this now meant that the Sea Dragons and the Olympus Thunderbolts would be joining Aphrodites team for the next 50 years and would try to help them win. The next 50 would go back up to the skies until year 100 where they will come back down to Sidney with all new teams. It was a great year for the GBA and I can’t wait to see the gods come back to ball in another 50 years.