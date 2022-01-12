Three glamorous gods came to a small town in Sidney Montana to lead our traditional Winter holiday parade! These gods came straight from Olympus to join us; Zeus of the sky, Poseidon of the waters, and the spooky Hades of the Underworld. They came to our small town of Sidney to celebrate with the town because they’ve been getting bored of being gods and wanted to see the smiling faces of the mortals. Plus they decided to give us an early Christmas gift. The community was happy to welcome the gods with respect and dignity. They got riled up as the parade started and were interested to see what unique floats each god had made.
Leading the parade was the almighty Zeus, with his sacred animal, the bull pulling a magnificent chariot. Below his throne was a large cloud, the crowd looked at it in awe as it floated above the ground. On top of the cloud was Zeus, he held his white-hot thunderbolt high and proud; electric shocks appeared to shoot into the cloud, making it glow with a bright frenzy of flashes. Beside Zeus was his wife Hera, who shot him with an untrustful glance every time Zeus gave a mortal woman a charming wink. But as usual, he ignores her as all the women go crazy for the king of gods.
The cries of love passed as the next godly float rode down the street. The determined Poseidon and his animal, the horse leading a massive fish tank filled to the brim with water and sea life. The tank was adorned with fish, seaweed, crabs, eels, and the biggest, most important object of all; Poseidon’s great trident sticking out of the sand, glowing with a mystic blue. On top of the water, the sea god casually sat in an inflatable tube and waved to the mortals with a relaxed but excited smile. The crowd cheered the god on as they were entranced by his beautiful and life-filled booth; some people even wanted to climb up and swim in it to see how lovely it would be.
The cheering died down as the next booth arrived, and a silent hush went by as a dark gloomy mass rolled over on crooked wheels. The crowd soon realized it was Hades, the god of the deep Underworld. Hades’s booth was a dark rocky platform with dangerous spikes protruding from it. Pulling his booth was not his sacred animal, but Cerberus, his three-headed dog that guards the gates of the Underworld. The small mortals stood uneasy in the presence of the beast and his daring master but still clapped on to be respectful. Hades looked bored and already tired of the parade, rolling his eyes at the people in the streets. Besides him and his throne was Persephone, Hades’s wife, and unlike her husband, she seemed happy to be out of the Underworld as she excitedly waved to the crowd. They wave back but the cheer begins to increase in volume as they realize Persephone is the goddess of sugar beets! Persephone’s excitement caused the people to relax and take their eyes off the gloomy booth that the god of death put together.
The last booth floated above the street similar to Zeus and Hera’s. A grand Greek temple lit up the runway and in the large booth were multiple gods. However, there was a problem; residents couldn’t tell which god to celebrate, let alone why they were on the same float! There was a long awkward silence till one dude yelled in the back they’re Zeus and Hera’s children!’ Everyone looked down the street at Zeus’ booth and then and the current one and there was a sigh of realization before continuing to cheer. In the temple, there was the virgin Artemis, the enlightening Apollo, the swift Hermes, the wise Athena, the war-hungry Ares, and then the loving Aphrodite. All waved to the energized crowd as the shouts of love and admiration reached an all-time high! Many of the people at the parade could easily say that that was their favorite booth.
And the last, but not least, divine booth was not a booth, but it was the Sidney High School marching band led by none other than Euterpe, the Muse god of music! As the drumming and the tune of flutes passed, the happy crowd cheered as Sidney’s normal parade lineup followed the gods; Which included the well-known Reynolds float being led by Fuzzy the fox, the Moose’s Tommy the Moose, and various other booths from the residents of Sidney. Everyone had an amazing time and was honored that the gods chose this humble town to lead this incredible parade and will never forget the memories that came to be.