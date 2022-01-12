At Greek-3 in 2019 the Japanese video game company Greektendo announced that their new game Athena:Breath of the Gods 2 would be coming to the Greektendo switch in 2022. Not only that but they are releasing it a week earlier to all residents of the Richland County area. This is because the game takes place within Sidney, Montana, with the depth of the story coming directly in the roots of the Sidney area. From the trailer displayed, the battles between the Titans and Olympians scar the landscape, from the Yellowstone river, to Sidney, all the way to Fairview, to Richey, Baker, and Glendive. The preview shows that our protagonist, Heracles, now has new powers given to him by the gods. Not only that, but the monsters have arisen new interest in the game by producing unique characteristics.
Athena: Breath of the Gods is a game based in the realm of Richland county the place where the Yellowstone confluence was the game that brought up the most interest in the public. In this new game, Calamity Cronus has come back to take the throne he believes to be his. Heracles is tasked by his fallen father, Zeus, to stop Calamity Cronus from taking the throne. Along with it, control over Sidney, the place in which the new game takes place. This game yet again increases the standard of performance for video games nowadays. There is some speculation that this game will have Athena as a playable character. Where everything else is generally accepted to be better than the previous game, this mechanic has proved to be very controversial. The sequel has managed to prove that there just are not enough axes of freedom and has made the game feel more three-dimensional.
In the trailer we come across, not only, the devious intentions of Calamity Cronus, but also the new world brings the game to its new depth. Zeus has moved the mythical mountain of Olympus under the cover of the Coronavirus pandemic to Sidney, MT. It appears that this game has introduced the skyward world of Olympus, and with it, countless sky islands and structures for the player to explore. These sky islands are residents of the Gods. However the player will find them desolate as the gods have been struck down, trapped, or weakened by the surprise attack of the Titans led by Cronus himself. The attacks originate from the confluence of the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers. New encounters are much awaited with the numerous new creatures. Complete with a new ancient story that comes with the addition of new ancient mechanical creatures, created by Hephaestus. Arguably the most memorable part of the trailer was the addition of new music by the Muses, which confirms that this new game will bring countless memories and discoveries for the whole family.
The previous game in this franchise was the best game since the 64 collection. It had a whole new degree of depth in exploration and replayability as it was the first game to introduce a sandbox playstyle where there is a story but nothing is pushing you to complete it in a timely manner. The game introduced countless on-the-side missions and collections such as the dryads and ancient shrines of Rhea. The actual story, on the other hand, starts when Heracles is awoken to save Athena from her ongoing battle on Mount Olympus after Calamity Cronus had taken over in Zeus’s absence. The sequel is after that where Heracles goes back to being the bodyguard for Athena, but all of a sudden Calamity Cronus comes back from a different origin. In the previous game, it felt like no crevice could go unchecked and not have something in it. The creators managed to stuff so much content into this world it seemed like the control of your story was in your hands.
In the trailer, creatures such as new ancient mechanical creatures and urbanization of the primitive Kobalos. These new creatures will prove to interest new and old fans alike. The trailer also displays some new non-player characters for interaction in the game, for example, interaction with the fallen olympians as well as some more local Greek thinkers in laboratories across the county. In the previous game, Heracles had access to an ancient tablet used by Zeus and Cronus to overthrow their fathers. This tablet gave the user many abilities and in the sequel these abilities will be improved and added on to in interesting ways that will prove entertaining and mind boggling.
The crowd surrounding the release of the new game, have many things to be excited for. Of those things are the new abilities, mechanics, and, the one thing that has swept the fanbase, the new skyward world. This is exciting because one of the previous games had a similar addition but that game was purely the sky. In the new game pairing the skyward world and the normal world prove for a very intricate and exciting design. This game will introduce aspects that will make the previous game seem like the old 2 dimensional games they made when Greektendo was a small company.
This game has made a large leap in entertainment, going from seemingly the best game ever created and improving on it in a new game somehow “1-uping” the previous game with the introduction of a 2 minute trailer. Greektendo has proved that even in Athena: Breath of the Gods not even the sky’s the limit.