Below are some bits of history taken from the pages of The Sidney Herald about the Fairview Old Timer’s Festival. Hope you enjoy them.
May 15, 2020The Fairview City Council voted on Tuesday, July 7, to postpone the annual Old Timers Reunion and Summer Festival out of concerns for the health and safety of local residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “Special Meeting,” which took place at the Fairview Senior Center, was open to the public and announced in advance by Mayor Brian Bieber.
After a lengthy discussion among council members and Mayor Bieber — as well as a spokesperson for the Old Timers festival committee and meeting participants — a motion was made to postpone the festival until at least the fall.
Councilmember Kevin Dahl made the motion, which “carried” by a vote of 4–2.
A tradition in the northeastern Montana town for more than 70 years, the festival is known for its impressive grand parade, lively entertainment and good food.
March 12, 2015The Fairview community will have plenty to celebrate this summer when the town’s school is recognized for its 100th anniversary.
The old school and bell will be featured on the button for the annual old-timers reunion and summer festival. Button sales will start Friday at Fairview businesses and Advanced Communications in Sidney.
Staci Miller, one of the festival’s organizers, said one highlight of the July 17-19 festival will be a concert of the Cold Hard Cash Show in a salute to music legend Johnny Cash. The show is scheduled for 7-9 p.m. on July 18.
Miller said the celebration will also include school artifacts on display, a multi-generational open house at the school and a historical display regarding the school.
May 29, 2013The Richland County Partnership for Promise is attempting to bring a hypnotist in the area for the Fairview Old-Timers Festival and Summer Reunion July 19-20.
Mary Friesz, representing the Partnership for Promise, spoke to county commissioners Tuesday morning with the hope of receiving funds to secure hypnotist Scott McFall, Mandan, N.D., to perform for high school and middle school students during the weekend.
One of the Partnership for Promise’s focuses is substance abuse prevention. Friesz, who says group members often hear from young people that “there’s nothing to do,” feels teens will enjoy a possible show on the Friday and Saturday nights of the festival. “He aims the show toward kids,” she said.
She hopes the entertainment would keep minors away from the beer garden and other activities that occur during the evenings.
July 13, 2010He hasn’t missed a Fairview Old Timer’s Festival since its debut more than 60 years ago. And he’s been a faithful Fairview resident ever since his birth. This year’s festival is honoring longtime Fairview resident and Richland County businessman Carlos Collins, 97.
He’s known among family, friends and those he did business with as being kind, honest, gentle and all-around upstanding man. Hardly, if ever, a curse word or negative comment were uttered from him. He never missed church on Sunday.
For years, he was in business with his father, Roy, and his brother-in-law Kenneth Gardner, operating the Collins Mercantile Co. in Fairview and later a John Deere store. And through the years his influence on area farmers became noticeable. “I think he touched or helped many farmers in their lives, and I know they certainly touched my father’s life,” Collins’ daughter Carla Malsam said. “It is very rare that somebody does not come up and say, ‘Hi Carlos. How’re you today?’ ”
Born in May of 1913, Collins was raised on a family ranch five miles west of Fairview. He attended Fairview schools – grades 1-3 by horse-drawn school bus which was later replaced by a Ford Model T bus – and graduated in 1932. Two years later, he attended business school in California and eventually moved back in 1935 where he helped open the family business.
July 15, 2008Clarence Homstad, a resident of Fairview for over 80 years and a well-known “old timer” in the area, is the Fairview festival button honoree for 2008. Fairview is proud to give him this honor as over the years he has been very active and supportive of this “fair city.”
Clarence was born on April 23, 1925, in Charbonneau, N.D., to Adolph and Bernice Pederson Homstad. His one and only brother is Gerald. The family moved to Fairview in 1927. In 1933, the family tried out California, but returned home to Fairview in 1935 where they remained thereafter.
Clarence graduated from Fairview High School with the class of 1943, he then enlisted in the U.S. Army World War II in July 1943 and was honorably discharged in 1946 and returning to Fairview. At this time, he became employed by Montana-Dakota Utilities — a career that lasted 40 years, retiring in 1986. On June 8, 1947, Clarence was united in marriage to Edna Steffens at Sidney. They made their home in Fairview and were blessed with a daughter, Evonne, and a son, Douglas.
July 12, 2004For $20 one can sponsor a duck, or for $100 six ducks can be purchased. These sponsorships are tax deductible.
The payoff can be well worth the minor investment as first place wins $2,000, second place $1,000, and third place $500. The proceeds from the unique event will go toward a new swimming pool for the community of Fairview as well as other non-profit organizations.
In last year’s first-ever race, 738 ducks were sold, grossing approximately $10,000 for the new pool.
To help the cause, Stockman Bank and the Nefsy Foundation committed $10,000 to the project. So far, $50,000 has been raised for a new pool, which would cost $450-$500,000.
July 2, 2003Longtime Fairview educator Jack Sutton is featured on this year’s button for the Fairview Old Timers’ Reunion and Summer Festival, July 17-20.
Sutton taught on a full-time basis in the Fairview school system for 30 years from 1961-1991. Since retiring, he still serves as a library aide and substitute teacher.
His contributions to the community have included directing plays on the Thursday and Saturday nights of the festival.
Sutton said the play got started after he retired because “a few kids wanted to put on a play.” They searched for a date and then “we decided why not put in on during festival.”
July 17, 2001As in the past there will be many concession and craft stands open on both Friday and Saturday of the Festival. TheAmerican Legion will sponsor hamburgers in the park. There will be Yadon’s Yummy’s, Mexican food, Montana Clickety Cloggers concessions, pie and ice cream on Friday hosted by the East Fairview eighth graders and on Saturday hosted by the Catholic Youth, Deb and Kathy’s concessions, shaved ice, pan cake breakfast, the Zion concessions and many more food stands. Crafts will be available ranging from jewelry, Uncle and Auntie dolls, baked goods, knick-knacks, woodwork and something for everyone.
June 13, 2000This year’s Old-Timers Reunion and Summer Festival button is now on sale. The 54th annual Oldtimers Reunion and Summer Festival is July 13-16 in Fairview.
There are several changes concerning this year’s button. First, the price for the button has increased to $2, which is still a bargain considering that profits help offset cost of the free noon meal on Saturday of the Festival.
Another change to the button is its larger. The reasoning for the larger button is that three separate pictures — with all three of the pictures being linked together — are on this year’s button. The photos are of Lewis Ellery Newlon, Catherine Brodhead and the Brodhead Maternity Home (Newlon Home).
July 13, 1999The Fairview’s Old-Timers’ Festival and Reunion offers something for everyone Friday thorough Sunday.
The newest attraction to the weekend is the Ag Olympics held after the variety show, about 3:30 p.m.
“It’s just something that I thought might be nice to do since there’s not going to be any water games this year,” said Jim Fink, a high school teacher in Fairview.
Events in the Ag Olympics may include bale haling, using irrigation tubes to cross water, a chicken round-up, a three-legged race and a sack race.
Fink said he might try to arrange a cow-pie pitching contest if he can find participants.