Everett Crum was born and raised in Fairview. “I’ve been here forever and ever,” said Everett. Little did he know growing up in rural Montana that the future would take him halfway across the world in the middle of the Vietnam War.
“I graduated from Wahpeton back in ’68 during the Vietnam War. I went to work in a lumberyard there drawing up house plans and they came out with the draft,” said Everett. According to Everett, anyone who received a number below 300 was likely to be drafted. “Well, my number came and it was 11.”
“I wasn’t married and I really didn’t have a girlfriend then,” said Everett. “I was 21, so I was old compared to most of those going in who were 17, 18 years old.”
Being the only son in the family, Everett said it was likely he could have avoided service but that was never a consideration. “
With such a low number, Everett knew it was inevitable that he would be drafted. “I had a brother-in-law and he was a Marine in World War II. He somewhat raised me and I respected him. I had another brother-in-law and he was a Marine. That was Danny Sheehan from Sidney. I had worked for him on rigs off and on while going through school and he was a Marine and I liked his attitude,” said Everett. “Knowing those two guys, I wanted to be a Marine so that’s what I did. I joined the Marines.”
Everett signed up and was sent to boot camp in Camp Pendleton. “I got through boot camp and did some training in 29 Palms, California and they shipped me off to Vietnam in early 1968.”
Everett served in Vietnam in 1968-69 and returned home.
Like many war veterans, Everett doesn’t talk a lot about his actual war experiences. In fact, he only recently began talking to his children about that time in his life.
“Vietnam was hard for me. It was tough duty. It was really tough duty from where I was at,” Everett said solemnly.
Coming home was not easy either, said Everett. At that time there was a lot of anti-military and anti-Vietnam sentiment and those returning did not receive the same welcome those before them had.
“I came back, and you just didn’t tell anybody you had come from Vietnam and just got out,” said Everett. For many years Vietnam veterans were treated poorly but in time sentiments toward those who served during that time have changed, although Everett said he couldn’t quite pinpoint when and how that happened. He believes the biggest change came after the start of the Middle East conflicts. “There were a lot of us who served in Vietnam and when these soldiers came back from Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom we made damn sure they didn’t get treated the way we did,” said Everett.
In 1969, however, you didn’t talk about it out of fear of what others may say or do if they found out you had served in that war.
“I came back right after the Tet offensive in ’69 and just started working because if I didn’t I knew I wouldn’t be able to handle the stuff I was trying to forget,” said Everett.
Everett found a job, went to work and married “a gal from Fairview” named Collene Crush. The couple welcomed a son and daughter into the family.
“I went to work at Meadow Gold Dairy for a former Marine, Warren Miller from Sidney,” said Everett. I asked him about a job I heard he had open and he asked me, “Do you have any trouble getting up early in the mornings?” I told him, “No, I don’t.” He then said, “Can you be at work Monday morning?” Everett worked for Meadow Gold for the next 41 years.
Everett eventually joined the VFW and has been a part of that organization for about 40 years now. “I like what they do for the community. It’s a well-run organization,” said Everett. The VFW helps out with projects for kids and also supports veterans in times of need as well. The post has a fund set aside just to help veterans who may be struggling to pay a bill or have another need and those funds can only be used for those purposes. He also said all of the money stays in this area.
“I think it’s one of the better things I’ve done,” said Everett about his service with the VFW. “
Everett has served as the Post Commander, a position he held for about 15 years. Since that time he has served as the Post Quartermaster. According to Everett, the post has a need for former military to help with funerals for veterans.
VFW members fold the flag and perform Taps on the trumpet for those who have served.
“My biggest disappointment is that we can’t get veterans to help with funerals,” said Everett. He said the current average age of those helping with funerals is 75-77. “One day we’re going to be gone and who’s going to do funerals? I wish there was some way to get the younger guys to come and volunteer to help at funerals. It’s probably our weakest link right now.”
Everett said anyone wishing to help with veterans’ funerals can contact the VFW. They do not have to be a VFW member but do have to be ex-military.
Anyone interested in learning more about the VFW, Post 4099, or serving at funerals can call 406-433-9982.