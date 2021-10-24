If you’ve been around during the holiday season, you’re probably familiar with the Sidney Herald’s annual Wish List contest. And if you’re familiar with it, you probably know you can win some really great prizes by participating. What you may not know, however, is what you need to do to participate. I’ve got you covered.
The rules are pretty simple:
- You can fill out an entry form found in Sunday’s Sidney Herald between Oct. 24 and Dec. 5, 2021.
- You can then submit one entry per visit per day to each of the participating businesses. Only original official entry forms will be accepted. Photocopy entry forms will be discarded.
- Entry forms must be submitted in person at the participating businesses and cannot be mailed.
- Entry forms must be submitted to businesses no later than Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 to be eligible for the drawing.
- Winners will be announced in the Sidney Herald on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.
- As is standard practice with contests like these, you must be 18 years old or older to register. (Sadly, employees of the Sidney Herald - like me - or our direct family members are not eligible to participate.)
You’re also probably wondering what you can win. I’ve got you covered there as well.
- Each participating business has purchased an ad for the contest and will award a gift certificate for that business. The size of the ad determines the value of the prize they will be awarding, ranging from a $500 gift certificate for the larger ad to $250 gift certificate for the smaller ad.
- Each business will have a collection box for entries. Only the entries placed in that business’s collection box will be used to draw for that business’s prize.
- On the drawing date, each business will select a winner from the entries submitted at their business and that name will be submitted to the Sidney Herald for publication on Dec. 19, 2021.
While not likely, it would be possible for a single person to win $1,750 in gift certificates if their name was drawn in every business.
Finally, you’re probably wondering why run a contest like this.
The answer is simple. We want the folks in our town and county to support people in our town and county. The best way they can do that is to shop local.
Sure, it’s easy to lay on the couch with a bag of Cheetos and order stuff from Amazon Prime (which you pay a prime fee for) on your pad but none of that money stays in town. In fact, much of it could actually be going to another country. When you shop local you support people you work with, people your children go to school with, people you worship with, play with and fish and hunt with. The best way to make sure you can keep doing those things with the people you care about is to do business with them.
Have some fun. Enter our contest. I truly hope you win. More than that, however, I hope the businesses here in Sidney and Richland County see how much the people here care about them by doing business right here in our home town.
Mark Berryman
Editor