Welcome to MonDak Ag Days 2022! MonDak Ag Days features many of our local and regional agriculture related businesses and provides networking, educational and promotional opportunities to the agricultural community.
The MonDak Ag Days Tradeshow features nearly 50 booths with everyone from implement dealers, seed, feed, pesticide/fertilizer representatives, resource connections and so much more.
A great collaboration of local businesses works together as our Agriculture Committee to host this event. The local FFA groups provide lunch concessions for each day of the Tradeshow and the Farm Bureau team will be hosting a pancake breakfast on Friday morning.
Please check out the schedule of educational seminars throughout the days. Our committee of past and present extension agents have put together a itinerary of “hot button” issues facing agriculture and they’ve provided an opportunity for pesticide applicator points.
We’re also pleased to be able to introduce our newest MSU Extension Agent, Marley Manoukian at MonDak Ag Days.
We’re pleased to have the MonDak’s own “Laura and the Soo Valley Boys” as entertainment for the MonDak Ag Days Banquet. “Laura and the Soo Valley Boys” is a crowd-pleasing bluegrass/folk music band.
LeRoy’s Catering will be serving a prime rib dinner complete with all the fixings and a cheesecake dessert. Each banquet ticket also comes with three free drink tickets!
Tickets are on sale at the Sidney Chamber office, online and at the door of the event.
We’re excited to have this annual event back post pandemic! We hope to see you there. Please contact the Sidney Area Chamber of Commerce with any questions: (406) 433-1916.