Welcome to Progress 2022! We think you’re going to like this edition.
We have continued the Citizen of the Year section and feel it should be an annual award. As you can see, we put our winner along with two finalists right up front.
While we’re on the subject, let me explain how the recipient is chosen.
It’s basically a three-step process. We take nominations, a committee selects finalists, and the editorial department interviews the finalists and chooses one of them as Citizen of the Year.
Step one, the nomination process, involves the public. For about a month we accept nominations from the public. We do not cull that list and all names are submitted to a committee here at the Sidney Herald for review.
Step two, selecting the finalists, involves members of the Sidney Herald Staff. The committee reviews every nomination and from that list selects three finalists to move on to the third step.
Step three, the selection process, is the most detailed. The editorial department then interviews the three finalists and from those interviews, selects the winner.
We think this process is a good one because no one involved in the process has input in more than one of the three phases. In fact, we did get a few questions on when the public would be allowed to vote for Citizen of the Year. In short, the public did not get a vote. This isn’t a popularity contest, it’s an effort by this newspaper to select someone who stands out from the rest in our community, and we think this year’s recipient does just that.
Along with our Citizen of the Year selection, this year’s Progress edition is taking a look at a number of businesses in this area whose “roots run deep.” All of the have been around a while and it doesn’t look like that’s going to change in the near future.
Of course, this year’s Progress would not be possible without the generosity of our advertisers. Please take note of the businesses who invested in this edition and support them any time you can.
Finally, we want to thank you for taking the timer to read this special edition. Without you, our readers, there would be no reason to publish this annual edition. We do not take your readership for granted.