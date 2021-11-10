For anyone who put on a uniform from any branch of the United States Armed Services, those four words hold a special meaning. Here are just a few of the examples:
For all, it means they served their country, either when their country called on them through a draft or by volunteering to serve as I did.
For most, it means they sacrificed the normal life most have to serve something larger, something more important than just them.
For many, it meant paying the ultimate price so their family, their friends, and yes, you and I could have the life we live today.
For some, it simply meant following a family tradition or a higher calling.
For me, it meant moving from boyhood to manhood, leaving home for the first time and seeing what there was outside of rural Georgia.
Our nation pauses to honor those who have served on the 11th day of November each year.
Veterans Day began as Armistice Day, which commemorated the end of World War I, and was set to the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month because that was when the Allies and Germany put the armistice into effect.
The holiday was changed to Veterans Day in 1954 after the close the Korean War and has been known as that ever since.
There was a brief period when the date was different but the historic and patriotic significance of Nov. 11 eventually won out.
Veterans Day differs from Memorial Day in that Memorial Day is set aside to honor those who died in service to their country, while Veterans Day recognizes all those who served their country whether in war or peace.
As stated in the beginning, the word “veteran” means different things to different people. The Sidney Herald is honored to be able to set aside part of our newspaper in an effort to show our appreciation for every person who has served in our nation’s armed services. We also wish to thank the advertisers who stepped up to support our efforts as well.
The question remaining is, what does the term “veteran” mean to you? You can best answer this by showing appreciation to those you know who have served, not just on Veterans Day, but every day.