He’s a World War II history buff, and his father served three years during that war in Guam in the South Pacific.
But that’s not why he offers free oil changes to veterans every year at his Quick Change shop in Sidney.
“I just really believe that because of the men and women who served in our country and fought — and even the ones who didn’t fight laid down a big portion of their lives — for them doing what they did, I’m able to do what I do,” Saalfeld said. “It’s because of the freedom that they fought for. This is a small part that I can do back for them.”
Saalfeld got the idea to offer free oil changes to veterans about five years ago. He recalls that some of his first veteran customers were suspicious of the offer at first.
Among these was a decorated Marine Corps vet who had lost both hands.
He walked up to the counter at Quick Change and said, “I come to get my free oil change.”
Saalfeld could tell from his tone of voice that he didn’t believe this oil change would really be free.
Saalfeld just smiled and said, “Gimme your keys.”
The man tossed him the keys and Saalfeld disappeared into the back with the veterans vehicle for the fast oil changes he’s become well known for over the past 10 years.
“People bring in their computers thinking they are going to work on something, but we are usually done before they can load up,” Saalfeld said. “We have a system.”
That system involves several people working on different tasks all at the same time, to deliver an oil change that is not only fast, but complete. All the fluids are checked, from windshields to brakes.
“We do it the same way each time,” Saalfeld said. “The saying is slow is smooth and smooth is fast.”
When Saalfeld returned moments later with the veteran’s keys and told him the oil change was done, he asked, “Well, what do I owe you?”
“You don’t owe me nothing,” Saalfeld said.
“What’s the catch?” the man asked, this time perplexed.
“Nothing,” Saalfeld said, shaking his head and smiling. “There’s no catch.”
That customer, Saalfeld said, is back every year now on Veterans Day. He not only gets a free oil change, though, he brings cookies that his wife makes just for the occasion.
Saalfeld said he has always had a soft spot in his heart for veterans, and an interest in World War II history, even though his father Adolph Saalfeld never talked about his service.
“D-Day was probably the most pivotal day in American history,” he said. “It was something that took years of planning, and it was just an incredible feat of logistics. The more you watch, the more you know about it, the more amazing it is.”
Veterans Day, he said, is an occasion to particularly recognize the freedoms we have in our country, Saalfeld said, though he added that he does also offer a veterans discount of 10 percent year-round.
“It doesn’t matter to me if it’s a diesel pickup or a Kia,” he said.