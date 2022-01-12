Hurricane Ares was classified as a category five hurricane that took shape in the Pacific and ripped through Washington, Oregon and Idaho, extending into Canada. Then it settled in Sidney, Montana, as a major category three Hurricane. This hurricane was caused by Zeus and Poseidon fighting. Zeus, Lord of the Thunderbolt and God of the Sky fought his brother, Poseidon, God of the Sea, Lakes and Rivers. With Zeus’s deadly and unpredictable lightning strikes and Poseidon’s wrath of the waters, anybody who got in their way didn’t stand a chance.
Zeus had a good reason for starting a fight with Poseidon as Zeus came to find out that Poseidon had had an affair with his wife, Hera. He should not be as mad as he was, because he knows he has had plenty of other lovers outside of his marriage, but he trusted Poseidon because he was his brother. Since Zeus trusted his brother, he never thought that Poseidon would do such a thing. Hermes, Zeus’s son, who had witnessed Hera and Poseidon sneaking around, informed his father Zeus about it. Zeus, filled with mixed emotions, not entirely sure if Hera had cheated on him with his brother, went to Hera herself and confronted her on the matter. After hours of lies and debate with Zeus, Hera finally admitted to sleeping with Poseidon. Zeus was not happy, and he kicked Hera out of Olympus.
Days after kicking Hera out of Olympus, Zeus concluded that he must divorce Hera. After days of meetings with Socrates and Aristotle on how they should split what they own in half, the divorce was filed, and Hera moved out of Olympus, but Zeus did not forget Poseidon’s actions. He felt betrayed and angry towards his brother, and he knew that Poseidon had to be punished as well; after all, he was the one who slept with Hera. Zeus realized that he needed to confront him, so he did. The confrontation between Zeus and Poseidon did not go well, and it ended up turning into a big fight between the two. Zeus struck down Poseidon into the Pacific Ocean. Poseidon was wounded and weak, but he regained strength in the water. As Poseidon gained power, he fought back; the two of them fought for days, becoming a week even. Finally, after a week of fighting, Zeus understood that this fight had to end. All of Washington, Oregon and Idaho were flooded and rivers were overflowing their banks and dams were breaking. As they rolled into Sidney, Zeus thought of ways to end the fight.
It was a Friday afternoon, which meant that school was in session despite the storm. Usually, school is not in session on a Friday, but some students have Friday school, which also means that teachers were there as well. Zeus and Poseidon were fighting above Sidney High School, putting the students and staff in danger. Zeus and Poseidon were both tired, knowing that this fight would end in the school; they each gave their best. Poseidon fled into the school, resulting in the school filling with water, busting out the doors and flushing all the students and teachers out of the school. Zeus knew Poseidon was hiding, so with the most powerful lightning strike he had ever unleashed, he struck the school with Poseidon in it. The school had been destroyed instantly with Zeus’ deadly strike, and Poseidon was nowhere to be found. The lightning strike had also cleared away Poseidon’s tsunami.
Zeus searched amid all the destruction and rumble of the school and the houses in the surrounding area. Even after hours and hours of searching Zeus still hadn’t found his brother, causing him to believe that Poseidon had fled the scene, or worse. Zeus was saddened, his brother was missing, and many innocent students and adults lost their livelihoods, their school and all their possessions. The worst was when Zeus saw the Sidney High School Eagle broken and toppled over in the school entryway, with both wings snapped off. The Principal, Mr. Dynneson and Mr. Coryell had just arrived to survey the damage and were mourning the destruction and loss, wondering how Sidney could continue. The Eagle is Zeus’s sacred animal, and he was overwhelmed with grief and sadness
Throughout all of the destruction of this deadly fight, many lives, homes, and businesses were destroyed. In total, 22 innocent lives were taken that day in Montana alone. During the battle between Zeus and Poseidon, 12 students and two teachers were in the school. They were found soaked, terrified and cold in a neighbor’s field, amongst the panicked cows. The seas and rivers were out of control, with no god to watch over them and control them. Zeus searched far and wide for his brother and found him in the Yellowstone river, sitting with the river Titan, Ocean and their brother Hades, who sat with his guard dog Cerberus on the bank of the Yellowstone, as it was also an entrance to Tartarus and were talking about what had happened. Charon sat on his ferry, waiting to see if any passengers were coming out of Sidney, to be ferried to the Underworld. Poseidon apologized and explained Hera had used her wiles to persuade and entice him saying she was divorcing Zeus, she had had enough of his adulterous ways. Zeus, Poseidon and Hades reconciled and embraced each other as eternal brothers and everything was back in order, except for the town of Sidney, which was left in ruin.
Zeus recognized that he had to rebuild Sidney. He realized that the people of this town did not deserve a town left in destruction, so he decided to rebuild it, but he realized he could not do this task on his own. He called on his children; Aphrodite, Apollo, Athena, and Hermes to help rebuild Sidney and that is what the gods did for the next week. They did not just build it back the way it was before. The gods rebuilt the school and added an Olympic pool for Poseidon and a Recreation Center for the town that made the “Rough Rider Center” look like a McDonald’s Playland. Circe wove a spell around Sidney to protect it from any form of harm. Zeus also swore by the River of Styx that he would protect Sidney and Demeter promised a decade of Sugar beet harvests that would set records. Hades, the god of all under the Earth as well as the Underworld promised the Bakken oil fields under Sidney would yield enormous quantities of barrels of oil daily. In the end, Sidney was not only back to its former glory, but it was far better. The citizens of Sidney slept peacefully, knowing that they would be protected by the gods forever.