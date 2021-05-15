Spinach and Kale Dip
- 16 oz. fat-free plain Greek yogurt
- 3 Tbsp. light mayonnaise
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. dill
- 1 c. kale, finely chopped
- 1 c. spinach, finely chopped
- 1/3 c. bell pepper, minced
- 1/3 c. carrot, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
Mix yogurt, mayonnaise and seasonings. Add chopped vegetables and stir to combine. Chill for at least two hours. Serve in a bowl nested in a larger bowl of ice.
Makes 14 (1/4 cup) servings. Each serving has 35 calories, 1 g fat, 4 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber and 40 milligrams sodium.