VEGGIE DIP

Spinach and Kale Dip

  • 16 oz. fat-free plain Greek yogurt
  • 3 Tbsp. light mayonnaise
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. onion powder
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/2 tsp. dill
  • 1 c. kale, finely chopped
  • 1 c. spinach, finely chopped
  • 1/3 c. bell pepper, minced
  • 1/3 c. carrot, minced
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Mix yogurt, mayonnaise and seasonings. Add chopped vegetables and stir to combine. Chill for at least two hours. Serve in a bowl nested in a larger bowl of ice.

Makes 14 (1/4 cup) servings. Each serving has 35 calories, 1 g fat, 4 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber and 40 milligrams sodium.

