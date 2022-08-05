Sidney Eagles Logo

With the 2022-23 school year almost here, fall activities will be starting up soon. All of the requirements below must be completed before any athlete attends a practice. Questions can be directed to SPS Activities Director Chris Lee at clee@sidneyps.com or 406-433-2330. School secretaries may also be able to answer any questions you might have.

1. Dragonfly — All Sidney Eagle participants in grades 5 through 12 school-sponsored activities must have a Dragonfly account and must have all requirements completed for eligibility. For those who are new to Dragonfly, instructions are available from the district on how to set up an account. Those who already have a Dragonfly account should check to ensure that all their children have been added tot he correct teams and that all yearly requirements are complete.



