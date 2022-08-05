With the 2022-23 school year almost here, fall activities will be starting up soon. All of the requirements below must be completed before any athlete attends a practice. Questions can be directed to SPS Activities Director Chris Lee at clee@sidneyps.com or 406-433-2330. School secretaries may also be able to answer any questions you might have.
1. Dragonfly — All Sidney Eagle participants in grades 5 through 12 school-sponsored activities must have a Dragonfly account and must have all requirements completed for eligibility. For those who are new to Dragonfly, instructions are available from the district on how to set up an account. Those who already have a Dragonfly account should check to ensure that all their children have been added tot he correct teams and that all yearly requirements are complete.
2. Physicals — All Sidney Eagle participants in grades 5 through 12 school-sponsored activities must have a signed and cleared physical before their first practice. Parents can upload the physical (two separate pages) to othier Dragonfly account, or it can be turned into the school for uploading. The MHSA physical form is the only physical form the school will accept. A blank form is available on the SPS website, under the activities tab.
3. Medical Consent — The SPS medical consent form is on your Dragonfly account and must be filled out electronically each year. If you filled one out int eh past, please log in and fill out a new one for 22-23.
4. Concussion statement — The Student Athlete & Parent/Legal Guardian Concussion Statement is also a digital form to fill out on your Dragonfly account each year. If you filled one out in the past, please long in and fill lout a new one for 22-23.
5. ImPact Concussion Baseline Testing — Each year, we baseline test all students in sixth grade, ninth grade, and 11th grade. We do this computer-based testing during the school day so parents do not need to worry about scheduling appointments. Wwe use the baseline test during concussion protocol situations If you have questions about this testing, direct them to Mr. Lee.
6. Participation fees – We have raised the fees for the 22-23 school year to the following amounts: $120 participation fee for grades 5 through 12 and $50 activities fee for grades K through 12. This is a one-time, annual payment to participate in any of the grades 5 through 12 school-sponsored activities. You do not need to pay again to participate in multiple activities. Payments can be made on your Infinite Campus account or by cash or check at the school office. Payment plans are available. Contact the office to set one up.
Eighth grade participation in high school athletics
The MHSA has passed 8th grade participation in high school athletics for all sports except football, cheer, drill, and speech/drama/debate.
Sidney Public Schools has adopted an application for 8th grade students interested in trying out for the high school team. Pick up an application from the coach at the first high school practice. Any 8th grader eligible for high school participation is welcome to the first high school practice. Coaches and administrators, with signed permission rom parents, will have the final say if students can participate at the high school level. Contact Mr. Lee with any questions.