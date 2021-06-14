Memories were shared and laughs were aplenty, as members of the last Sidney team to win a basketball state title gathered for a 50-year reunion on Saturday, June 12.
The 1971 Class A State champion team from Sidney is one of the legendary pieces of Sidney High School’s history, and the history surrounding the team and that era for Sidney were just some of the topics covered by those in attendance.
Brent Potts, who was a first-year head coach of the team during the 1970-1971 season, was the first to give a speech. He detailed all the background information about the situation of how he became head coach and how he got the team ready to play for a state title.
Potts, among many things, said in his speech that he loves all his players and is proud to see that they were able to become outstanding citizens as they went through life after high school.
Jim Haugen, who won a state title with Sidney in 1962 and eventually became the executive director for the Montana High School Association, took his time at the podium to talk about the history of Sidney sports and high school sports in Montana generally.
Haugen, a self-proclaimed history buff, talked about some of the legendary Sidney athletes and teams that defined Eagles athletics through the years.
The players who were able to attend gave their own speeches as well, talking about memories from the season and what it felt like after the final buzzer sounded, signaling that they were champions.
Also in attendance were Sidney’s assistant coaches, the school mascot, the team manager and the cheerleaders. Gifts were given out to them and the other members of the team as well.
While the team ended up as the champion that year, they were actually referred to as the Cinderella team at the time.
Despite some stiff competition from the other teams at the state tournament, Potts said the physical and mental toughness the team showed shined through and helped the Eagles keep going.
In the title game, Sidney defeated Laurel 67-60. Laurel had defeated Sidney three times previously in the season.
The air in the room was mystical, reliving memories and talking about stories that some may not have known before.
But the gravity of what the team accomplished was further amplified by the realization that this was the last Sidney basketball team to win a state title.
And while some players, who previously passed away, were not able to be there, it was clear that their teammates and coaches and friends felt them there too.