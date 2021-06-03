The 1971 Sidney Eagle State Class A Champion basketball team is having a 50-year team reunion on Saturday evening, June 12 at the VFW Club in Sidney.
Following a private team dinner, this event will be open to the public at 8 p.m. where all will have the opportunity to meet the team along with Jim Haugen, Athletic Director in Sidney during those years and Brent Potts, the first year Head Coach of the “Cinderella” Sidney Eagles of 1971.
Haugen earlier coached in Sidney prior to Potts and led the Eagles to a State Championship in 1962 following legendary coach Toby Kangas who guided the Eagles to three State titles in the late 50s and early 60s.
Haugen then went on to a distinguished career in Helena with the Montana High School Association, serving as its Executive Director for many years.
Coach Potts took care of business in 1971 and molded a group of never-give-up boys into a team to be reckoned with. Led by the “Gold Dust Twins”, Garth Kallevig and Craig Buehler, Sidney defeated Laurel 67-60 in the title game, a talented team who had already beaten the Eagles three times that year.