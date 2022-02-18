The District 2C Tournament is underway at the Sidney High School gymnasium. Here is a recap of the games of the teams visiting from other counties.
Culbertson Cowgirls over the Circle Wildcats 30-28.
Contributing to the scoreboard for the Cowgirls: Megan Granbois (7), Alicyn Ator (2), Makena Hauge (9), Destiny Thompson (2), Perla Burciaga (1) and Ayden Ator (7).
Scoring for the Wildcats: Grace Gackle (4), Jalyn Curtiss (2), Sierra Nagle (3), Alexis Moline (15), Autumn Idland (2) and Tina Hogan (2).
Bainville Bulldogs over Brockton Warriors 77-36.
Bainville: Hailee Berwick (18), Elsie Wilson (19), Lakyn Rabbe (10), Miah Pippenger (8), Brecklyn Pippenger (6), Lila Butikofer (4), Kaitlyn Adkins (6), Kaelyn Romo (2) and Tally Berwick (4).
Brockton: Hally Eder (2), Zikteana Roberts (3), KayJay First The Walks (10), Tamryn Bauer (7), Marlene Fish (2), Ava Lone Bear (6).
Circle Wildcats over the Brockton Warriors 68-13.
Circle: Kayli Haynie (7), Idland (11), Nagle (2), Alexis Moline (9), Kirstin Wagner (2), Curtiss (6), Madeline Moline (16) and Hogan (15).
Brockton: Eder (2), Bauer (6), First the Walks (1), Tatawna Youngman (3), Fish (1) and Lone Bear (1).
Switching over to the boy’s bracket, here are the results after four days:
Mondak Thunder over the Culbertson Cowboys 47-44.
Mondak: Carson Solberg (9), Erik Field (20), Spencer Rudningen (5), Ledger Pulvermacher (6) and Braden Pulvermacher (7).
Culbertson: Payton Perkins (5), Maurice Bighorn (11), Kobe Nickoloff (11), James Kirkaldie (2) and Colin Avance (15).
Circle Wildcats over the Brockton Warriors (55-32).
Circle: Seth Dyk (5), Beau Beery (8), Arley Idland (3), Jace Curtiss (6), Chance Beley (12), Breckyn White (4), Donovan Gibbs (12) and Connor Guldborg (5).
Brockton: QuinnDale PrettyPaint (7), Blair Stump (6), Wambidi Yellow Hammer (10), Bayzel Spotted Wolf (3), Quincy Belgrade (5) and Jerome Walking Eagle (1).
Froid/Medicine Lake Redhawks over the Mondak Thunder 63-22.
Redhawks: Mason Dethman (13), Max Engleke (2), Ashdyn Hobbs (2), Caden Kelm (2), Bode Miller (5), Connor Huft (2), Patton Bighorn (2), Brett Stentoff (18), Joseph Robertson (2) and Javone Nesbit (15).
Mondak: Solberg (16), Field (2), Gebhardt (3) and Arnson (1).
Plentywood Wildcats over the Richey/Lambert Fusion 57-15.
Plentywood: Ashtyn Curtiss (5), Shayla Fawcett (5), Emma Brensdal (16), Liv Wangerin (21), Mallory Tommerup (4), Audrey Sampsen (3), Paityn Curtiss (2) and Lexi Kittleson (1).
Richey/Lambert: Shawna Eggert (2), Jaylyn Klempel (5), Keira Rains (2) and Paige Carda (6).
Current brackets for both boys and girls can be found at the gym during the tournament or on facebook through the schools.