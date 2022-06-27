Sidney Eagles Logo

3 things to know about the Sidney sports physical nights:

  1. Dr. Laqua from Yellowstone Chiropractic and Dr. Fink from Fink Chiropractic are holding an open sports physical night on Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 from 5-8 p.m.
  2. The location of the physicals will be at the Sidney Elks Lodge and a parent’s signature for the physical is required.
  3. The fee is $30 with all proceeds going to Sidney Eagles Athletics.

All Sidney Public School sponsored athletic teams require a physical for participation.



