With summer beginning, 4-H activities are kicking off. Richland County Extension agent Josie Evanson sat down with Sidney Herald staff to discuss the summer 4-H schedule.
June 4 brings the outdoor projects to action as the horse assessment and riding assessment is held. Shortly after on June 6, the Monday night rides will begin for the kids involved in the horsemanship project.
On June 9 at Pella Lutheran Church, the 4-H Quilt and Fashion show will be held. This event is for the kids who have sewing projects entered in the fair as it gives them a chance to present their work and model it as well. This event is open to the public.
For the kids involved in shotgun, beginning in June and going through August, they will practice shooting at the Trap Club every Wednesday night.
Richland County, Valley County, Daniels County, Roosevelt County and Sheridan County all get together in Frazer at the Beacon Bible Camp for the annual 4-H camp on June 27-29.
“This camp is a big hit of the summer. If the kids choose to go it’s definitely something they look forward to each year,” said Evanson.
Fair mode sets in during the month of July as preparation begins for the biggest event of the summer.
State 4-H Congress will be held in Bozeman July 13-16, which consists of any senior 4-H members that are interested.
Throughout the month of July project meetings are also held for poultry and rabbit projects.
To prepare for the fair, 4-H members from each club will help during the fair cleanup day which leads directly into the fair.
For the 4-H members, the fair begins on Monday, Aug. 1 with the horse show and Interview Judging for indoor projects. The poultry and rabbit show will be on Tuesday after all the livestock is brought in.
The market and breeding animal shows will be held on Wednesday with showmanship for the large animals being held on Thursday. After large animals, the small animal round-robin will commence along with the dog and cat shows.
Friday, Aug. 5 will hold the large animal round robin, the Cloverbud show, the awards ceremony, senior farewell and lastly the livestock sale.
This year will be the second year with the new livestock facilities at the fairgrounds.
“A big thing is that now we have more space so the kids can bring all the projects they’ve worked so hard on all year long," Evanson said. "Another huge plus is that the buildings are safe and the public is a lot more able to walk through the barn to see and learn about the animals.”
The new arena has grandstands that are accessible to everyone and have enough seating so many people can watch the livestock shows.
After the fair is the annual Junior Trip which will be a one day trip, possibly visiting the Fort Peck Theater where one of the members, Felixe Becker, is the lead in the current play.
4-H is continuing to be a growing program as Richland County currently has 243 kids which is roughly 11 percent of the enrollable school population, according to Evanson.
Across the past 10 years, Richland County 4-H has increased 22 percent.
“We have great support throughout the community of not only 4-H but also the youth within the county,” said Evanson.
Stay tuned to the Sidney Herald to see reports about the 4-H youth in the community throughout the summer.