Signups for fifth and sixth grade tackle football will be held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (August 11–14) at Lyndale Park.
Loren Kutzler, who helps run the program and coaches, said the signups will last from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.
Kutzler said more coaching volunteers are needed, so anyone who wants to help coach has the chance to do so. Due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the kids will be practicing in small groups, so more coaches are needed to accommodate, Kutzler said.
Practices are expected to start next week at Lyndale Park, when the players will be distributed equipment, Kutzler added.