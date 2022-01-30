Quick, you have one minute to name every year that the Sidney High School wrestling team has won the state championship.
Just kidding, though there are probably some people who were able to do so.
If you did, congratulations because that is impressive.
For those of you who don’w know every year the Eagles have come out on top, don’t worry because we have a comprehensive list for you.
Sidney currently is the four-time defending state champion, and a fifth straight title win this year is not out of the question.
With the chance for the Eagles to make even more history this year by going for lucky No. 13, here is a quick look at the 12 times the Eagles have reigned supreme.
1989
1992
1993
2000
2003
2004
2005
2006
2018
2019
2020
2021
Of note within the list is the fact that the Eagles have twice won four state titles in a row. Only a handful of other schools, Custer County, Havre and Ronan, have won four or more straight state titles.
Of those schools, Havre and Ronan have each won five state titles in a row. Havre won five in a row from 2013 to 2017, and Havre has won at least four straight titles twice in program history.
Not only is Sidney one of the most prestigious and historic programs in state history based off quantity of titles, but it also has the chance to become just the third Class A team to win five straight state titles.
To further show Sidney’s dominance in the sport, since the new century (2000), the Eagles have won just over 40 percent (40.9) of the state titles (nine out of 22).
The only other school to dominate more than Sidney in that time span is Havre, who has won 10 out of the 22 (45.5 percent).
Not only would title No. 13 give Sidney another banner on the wall, but it would tie the Eagles as the “Team of the 2000s” so far with Havre, if you want to give those teams an unofficial title like that.
On top of everything else noted here, Sidney also set the state record for team score at the state tournament, recording 340 points in the 2020 state tournament.