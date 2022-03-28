Purchase Access

It’s time for the Richland County Adult Softball Association sign-ups. This year, two divisions are being offered for slow-pitch: men’s and co-ed.

Signups will be held at the Sidney Elks Lodge on April 4 at 7:00 p.m.

For questions, contact Art Herman at (406) 480-9885 or Brandie Azure at (406) 480-0508.

They are also available for contact on their Facebook page, Richland County Adult Softball.



