The playoffs are continuing and getting deeper for football and volleyball, but for some teams in Richland County, that will not include them.
Even so, these teams had great seasons and good performances in the playoffs, so they definitely deserve respect and some recognition for what they accomplished.
This is the season recap for these teams, and a look ahead at what you can expect from them when looking at next season.
Sidney
After a 1-3 start to the season, the Sidney High School football team secured a playoff spot and rattled off three straight wins to end the season.
The unfortunate part of the situation for the Eagles is that they were tasked with traveling across the state to Hamilton to face a No. 1 seeded team in the first round.
Even so, the Eagles played a tough game defensively. They had a couple takeaways and held Hamilton scoreless in the first quarter, also making some other good defensive stops.
There is no doubt, after the season and postseason performance, that Sidney deserved to be in the postseason and is a great team.
Sidney will be losing a lot of talent and production come next season, as a lot of seniors will be graduating.
The good news is that a lot of younger players have been playing well for Sidney, so the Eagles will be good next season and will definitely compete for a postseason spot.
Savage
Savage's volleyball team had a heartbreaking loss to Richey-Lambert in the District 1C Tournament.
The Lady Warriors came off a great performance against North Country, who was the No. 3 seed in the tournament, but had an off game in the loss to Richey-Lambert.
But out of all the teams, no matter the sport, among the Richland County schools, Savage may have the most upside for next year and the year after that.
When the coach of the opposing team, in this case Richey-Lambert's Shasta Senner, says this, you know it's a great possibility.
To be exact, Senner said Savage will not be a team to overlook in the future, and here's why: Young talent.
Savage had a couple seniors who were great this year, and while they will be losing that senior experience and leadership, coming up next year is a whole bunch of younger players that saw significant playing time and are very talented.
All over the court, there is talent that will grow and get even better for next year, so Savage will be an exciting team to watch next year. On top of that, the Lady Warriors will be competing again not just for a playoff spot next season, but for a top spot in the district.
The Lady Warriors will be scary, and leading that attack is Teah Conradsen, who will be a feared player.
The Savage football team may have lost in the second round of the six-man playoffs, but they had a great season and accomplished a big goal.
Since the beginning of the season, the goal was clear: Playoffs.
The Warriors passed that task in flying colors, and they got a playoff win in the first round, a big playoff win.
That was the first playoff win for the school in at least four years. Head Coach Michael Bender said before the season that the seniors on the team wanted to make the playoffs, and thus it happened.
The most incredible part of the run is that not one player on the team has been in the playoffs, and yet they played like they were playoff veterans in their first-round win.
Three seniors will be graduating this year, and while they were big pieces of the puzzle this year, there is some good young talent ready for next season.
More teams' seasons may have ended after this weekend, as the Fairview football and volleyball teams, and the Richey-Lambert volleyball team, are still in the postseason, but no matter the outcomes, stay tuned as the Sidney Herald continues playoff coverage.