Sidney Gymnastics

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Sidney Gymnastics Club traveled to Billings on Feb. 26 for a meet. The level three team placed third at this meet and all individuals placed. The individual results are as follows.

Level 3

Camryn Franck vaulted a score of 8.8, scored 8.4 on the balance beam, 8.2 on the uneven bars and 8.45 during the floor routine for an all around score of 33.85, earning second place.

Brynlee Demming scored 8.4 in vault, 8.05 on the balance beam, 7.65 on uneven bars and 8.4 for the floor routine for an overall score of 32.5, earning her third place.

Zoey Buske scored 8.3 for vault, 7.1 on the balance beam, 7.55 on the uneven bars and 7.55 during the floor routine for an all-around score of 31.6, earning her fourth place.

Level 4

Myra Wieland vaulted a score of 8.8, scored 8.5 on the balance beam, 7.9 on the uneven bars and 8.9 on the floor routine for an all around score of 34.1, earning her first place.

Malia Larson scored a 9.0 on the vault, 8.1 on balance beam, 8.0 on uneven bars and 8.9 on the floor routine for an all around score of 33.2, earning her fourth place.

Level 6

Morgan Kindopp scored an 8.625 on the vault, 7.65 on the balance beam, 7.975 on the uneven bars and 7.75 on her floor routine for an all around score of 32, earning her ninth place.

Next, the gymnastics team will travel to Minot on March 5 for the last meet before the state competition.

Tags

Load comments