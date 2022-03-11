Purchase Access

On Saturday, March 6, the Sidney gymnastics team traveled to Minot for a competition.

All of the team gymnasts have qualified for the State Gymnastics Meet in Bozeman on March 25-27.

The results from the Minot meet are as follows:

Level three:

Zoey Buske vaulted a score of 8.4, scored 7.1 on the uneven bars, 8.150 on the balance beam and 8.8 on her floor routine for an all around score of 32.450.

Camryn Franck scored 8.850 on the vault, 7.050 on the uneven bars, 7.550 on the balance beam and scored 8.750 on her floor routine for an overall score of 32.2.

Brynlee Deming vaulted a score of 8.450, scored 7.750 on the uneven bars, 7.750 on the balance beam and 8.00 on her floor routine for an overall score of 31.950.

Level four:

Myra Wieland vaulted a score of 8.6, scored 5.5 on the uneven bars, 8.850 on the balance beam and 8.9 on her floor routine for an overall score of 31.850.

Malia Larson scored 8.650 on the vault, 6.8 on the uneven bars, 8.050 on the balance beam and 8.250 on her floor routine for an overall score of 31.750.

Level 6:

Morgan Kindopp vaulted a score of 8.475, scored 8.325 on the uneven bars, 7.775 on the balance beam and 8.1 on her floor routine for an overall score of 32.675.

