American Prairie Reserve is pleased to once again offer an annual public bison harvest on its Sun Prairie property. The harvest is in addition to the hunting opportunities for a variety of wildlife species that are already available on American Prairie land. The conservation organization emphasizes public access as a cornerstone of the project, and has always included hunting and bison harvest in its long-term management plans.
This year, American Prairie is offering a total of 20 opportunities, with most being awarded in such a way that gives preference to the people who live and work in Montana and the communities surrounding the Reserve.
“We’ve been offering bison harvests to the public since 2018, and each year the interest from the public grows,” said Damien Austin, Vice President and Reserve Superintendent. “Last year we saw more than 3,100 people enter and we received positive feedback from hunters who said it was a terrific experience.”
American Prairie is awarding bison harvest opportunities through an online drawing that is free to enter. Harvests will be designated as follows: SEVEN opportunities to local residents, NINE to Montana residents, THREE to members of the Fort Peck, Fort Belknap, or Rocky Boy communities, and one to the general public worldwide.
“We routinely use harvest as a bison management tool and as a check on the population size,” said Austin. “As an organization, we also recognize the public benefit of the harvest. Our fellow Montanans have a deep respect for this landscape and its inhabitants, and being able to provide this access to the bison herd puts food on tables and supports a way of life we value here.”
The drawing is free to enter, and registrants awarded the opportunity to harvest are required to pay a non-refundable fee of $300. Eligible individuals must fill out and submit the form by 11:59 PM on June 30, 2021. The 20 total recipients will be randomly selected on July 9, 2021.
Local Area Resident Drawing
Montana residents age 18 and older of Blaine, Chouteau, Fergus, Garfield, Petroleum, Phillips, and Valley counties are welcome to enter a drawing for one of SEVEN opportunities to harvest a bison from American Prairie Reserve.
Montana State-Wide Drawing
Montana residents age 18 and older are welcome to enter a drawing for one of NINE opportunities to harvest a bison from American Prairie Reserve.
Ft. Belknap, Ft. Peck, and Rocky Boy Community Drawing
Residents age 18 and older of Fort Peck, Fort Belknap, or Rocky Boy communities are welcome to enter a drawing for one of THREE opportunities to harvest a bison from American Prairie Reserve.
Worldwide Drawing
Anyone age 18 and older is welcome to enter a drawing for ONE opportunity to harvest a bison from American Prairie Reserve.
“Since the inception of this project, an annual bison harvest has been a part of our long-term Bison Management Plan,” said Austin. “Limited harvests like this mimic natural predation, and it gives recipients an incredible opportunity to harvest such an iconic animal.”
Complete details, terms, rules and a link to enter the drawing are available online at americanprairie.org/bison-harvest.
In addition to the annual bison harvest, American Prairie is proud to include 64,000 acres of our private land in Montana’s block management program for rifle and bow hunting, including upland bird, migratory bird hunting, deer, elk, and antelope. The nonprofit also offers access points to public lands through all of its deeded lands. Visit americanprairie.org/hunting for the most up-to-date hunting information.