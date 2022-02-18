This week, the Sidney practice players of the week chosen by Coach Daniel Peters are Jenna Anderson and Taylan Hansen.
Anderson and Hansen are both seniors on the varsity girl’s basketball team at Sidney High School.
Hansen is a guard on the court and says that she has worked hard during practice and games, so achieving this honor has made her feel good.
Hansen has been playing basketball since her freshman year of high school and her favorite game this season has been the Baker game that SHS hosted as her team worked together and fought through the competition.
Anderson also plays the point guard position on the court. This is the second time she has received practice player of the week.
“It feels really special to have been chosen twice. I think it goes to show my leadership and hard work I’ve put in to try to help us succeed as a team.” Anderson said.
Beating Dawson County at home has been her favorite game of the season, as it is the first time in a few years since the Eagles have been able to conquer them.
“This season hasn’t been what all we were hoping for, but I think we will gain some momentum going into divisionals and hopefully pick up a win or two in Billings.” said Anderson.
The Eagles have played their last regular season games and will take on the Divisional tournament in Billings beginning on Thursday, Feb. 24.