Leah Entz and Savanna Anderson were the two most recent Sidney High School basketball players to be named the players of the week for the girl’s basketball team.
Both deservedly received the honors for their recent play, as both have done well for the Lady Eagles in recent weeks.
Entz, a junior, is a solid guard off the bench that can act as a floor general when needed, and Anderson is an up-and-coming freshman who plays aggressively in the post.
For Anderson, this is the first time she has been named player of the week, but for Entz, this is the second time.
“It feels pretty good,” Entz said, about being named player of the week twice. “I didn’t think I would, but it was a surprise I guess.”
Anderson said it was a pretty big honor to receive the award.
“I take it very seriously,” Anderson said. “It’s something that means a lot to me because it’s really hard to keep up, starting out, keeping up with the momentum was kind of hard. But now that I’ve gotten into the season, it’s been really rewarding to get this.”
Anderson has been a big part of Sidney’s efforts down low, scoring in the post and grabbing rebounds pretty well.
She is averaging 3.1 points and three rebounds per game, and she has been playing good defense lately too.
Getting the chance to play varsity and do well means a lot to Anderson, she said.
“It’s definitely something that I’ve worked for for a very long time, and I’m really appreciative that I do get those minutes,” Anderson said.
Entz has also been a big presence off the bench for the Lady Eagles.
She gives quality minutes off the bench, running the half court offense and scoring well.
Overall this season, Entz has averaged 6.4 points per game, and she averages three rebounds per game. Both are top four on the team.
Entz said Sidney has a strong backcourt, with multiple guards who can play well in any situation.
The Lady Eagles have hit a bit of a slump recently, but Entz believes the team can bounce back.
“I think we’ve been playing better recently, so I think we just take that momentum and use that to push us forward,” Entz said.
Sidney has an important stretch of games left this season.
After playing Laurel on February 5, the Lady Eagles have three big games against rivals to close out the regular season.
Sidney will face Fergus on February 11, Custer County on February 12 and Dawson County on February 18. Those games could decide seeding in the division, so getting wins down the stretch will be crucial for the Lady Eagles.