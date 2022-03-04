Savanna Anderson
Freshman Savanna Anderson was chosen as the Player of the Week for the final week of Sidney Eagles girl’s basketball.

Anderson had the opportunity to see lots of playing time in the divisional tournament in Billings this past week and had a total of 10 points throughout the three games the Lady Eagles played.

In an interview with Anderson, she said, “To be chosen as player of the week is definitely an honor, I was pretty excited. Divisionals were really fun and I was grateful that I had got to play.”

Her favorite part of playing in the First Interstate Bank Arena in Billings is the open courts, due to the different depth perception while playing and the open, loud courts, she said.

“We played well in divisionals, and overall it went pretty good. We definitely have the talent to take our team to the next level,” Anderson said when asked how the tournament went.

Basketball was introduced to her when she was little and living in Dillon, Montana, as she attended basketball activities at Montana State University Western with the athletes.

“This gave me the opportunity to get a feel for the court and understand how the game works at a young age,” she said.

To prepare herself for the season, she plays summer varsity travel basketball and also attends open gyms.

In the next season, Anderson is looking forward to playing with her teammates and getting to know everybody more.

