featured Athlete of the Week: Gracie Hentges By Maddie Davis editor@sidneyherald.com Nov 25, 2022 Jennifer Carlile | Cutting Edge Dance Studio After "breaking out of her comfort zone this year," Gracie Hentges was nominated by her dance teacher at Cutting Edge Dance Studio as this week's Athlete of the Week."She's pushing herself in different styles and is really excelling because of it," studio owner Jennifer Carlile said of Hentges.Carlile continued to explain that Hentges has really committed to her classes and is taking the time to practice outside of the studio, both aiding her the last few weeks. "I'm proud of her growth as a dancer and look forward to watching her in upcoming performances," Carlile said.Congratulations, Gracie!