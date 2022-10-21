featured Athlete of the Week: Nick Engesser By Maddie Davis editor@willistonherald.com Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Oct 21, 2022 Oct 21, 2022 Updated 17 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Endeffer reading to first graders Lambert High School Engesser crowned Lambert's 2022 Homecoming King Lambert High School Photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lambert senior football player Nick Engesser was nominated to be this week’s athlete of the week by Athletic Director Kara Triplett.“Nick is the full package. He is what is means to be a leader for the school,” Triplett said.Triplett explained that Engesser does many great things around the school, including reading to first graders last week, and he is the the 2022 Lambert Homecoming King. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nick Endeffer Kara Triplett Lambert Homecoming King School Sport Week Athlete Nick Engesser Maddie Davis Managing Editor Author email Follow Maddie Davis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments Most Popular East Fairview Elementary announces big changes Downtown Sidney welcomes Sidney Strength New Yellowstone Mercantile owner aims to bring it back to its original glory Sidney-raised USMMA graduate to join U.S. Coast Guard Richland County has tons to offer for the Halloween season October marks the one-year anniversary for Sidney Health Center’s Care Flight Service Two athletes lead the flock at home meet Sidney motorcyclist killed in accident in McKenzie County Athlete of the Week: Nick Engesser Birth announcement Your Social Connection