The first Gummy Games Softball camp took place in the Sidney High School gymnasium on Sunday, Feb. 20 and was hosted by Terry Roth. A total of 21 girls ages 9-11 attended the camp.
Each girl set up a workstation around the edges of the gym to store their personal belongings and use this space for individual work.
The first lesson taught was on hand/eye coordination and focus and the importance of both for the game of Softball.
Booklets were then handed out to each of the players which included “Gummy Games,” games for the players to complete a series a times and received a sticker after each completion.
The third Gummy Game that was completed at the camp was structured in four different stations. Each station consisted of assistants rolling tennis balls and the players had to defend an area between two cones using their “glove hand.” If the player successfully defended all five rolled tennis balls, they received a sticker.
The last Gummy Game the camp held had the players, assistants and the coaches splitting into two teams each forming a circle. The object of this game was to pass the ball around to each other so that every player caught and threw the ball one time, starting and ending with the same person. After practicing until the players understood the communication of the game, practice competitions commenced. Finally, an official contest was held and the winning team members were awarded a sticker.
After all the activities, a wrap-up discussion was held about the things learned at camp. The Gummy Games Softball camp got its name due to the surprise gummy bear gift bag given to all the players at the end of camp. Each sticker the players received was equal to one gummy bear they could eat out of their bag. Gummy bears left over could only be eaten if the players completed the tasks in their Gummy Game booklet at home.
Coach Roth said, “This camp was so fun to host! The girls were fantastic and tried their best to earn as many stickers as they could. Thank you parents for getting your kids to the camp in less than ideal conditions.”
Roth would also like to thank Julio Lopez for helping organize the camp, Jozi Moore and Travis Rosaaen for helping coach, Allison Thiel, Amiya Steinbeisser, Kiera Rains and Jayla Huft for assisting and handing out stickers, Reynolds for the gummy bear bag donations and Builders First Source for the pen donations and Sidney Public Schools for gym use.
Not only does Roth hold Softball camps but he also holds camps for baseball and camps for various ages of both sports. He is hoping to host more Gummy Game Softball camps outdoors in the spring and summer, along with baseball camps as well.
People can check out his website for more information about his coaching journey, softball and baseball information and Gummy Games Softball camp at urastar.com.
Roth asks that anyone who would like to become a sponsor for a camp to give him a call at (406) 489-3285 or email him at urastar@midrivers.com.