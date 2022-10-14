Tyler Olson

Tyler Olson competes at the Sidney Invitational Meet

 Penny Filler

The Sidney Eagles hosted the Sidney Invitational cross country meet at the Sidney Country Club on Saturday, and they put up quite a performance on their home course.

The girls team finished in second place with 66 points, behind Custer County with 44. The Eagles were led by Ryleigh Kleinke, who placed fifth overall with a season best time of 20:18 for the 5,000 meter course.



