The Sidney Eagles hosted the Sidney Invitational cross country meet at the Sidney Country Club on Saturday, and they put up quite a performance on their home course.
The girls team finished in second place with 66 points, behind Custer County with 44. The Eagles were led by Ryleigh Kleinke, who placed fifth overall with a season best time of 20:18 for the 5,000 meter course.
Morgan Kindopp (7th, 20:28), Micah Haralson (12th, 21:11), McKenna Haralson (23rd, 22:26), Lily Wick (24th, 22:41), and Kinley Wieland (32nd, 23:40) all ran personal bests for the varsity team. Theresa Wick (4th, 25:18) and Dylan Edd (5th, 25:55) also ran personal bests in the JV division.
The boys team finished in 4th place (85) behind Custer County (38), Dawson County (45), and Poplar (82). Carter Heggum led the Eagles by placing 3rd overall and breaking his own school record (16:17) in the process. Dyson Romo (14th, 18:16), Tyler Olson (21st, 18:50), Daniel Stevens (28th, 19:29), and Koda Glanton (38th, 20:13) all ran personal bests, while Jhonatan Delgado (37th, 20:13), Charlie Self (42nd, 21:00) and Jace Hansen (10th in JV, 24:20) all ran season best times for the Eagles.
The Eagles host the Eastern A Fall Classic next Friday at the same course. Both Varsity and JV will compete.
The Eagles Middle School Team finished up their season with a strong showing as well. The teams competed in a 3k race.
The boys placed 2nd (56 points) behind Glasgow (34). Josh Pollari (7th, 11:48), Teyven Borst (9th, 11:51), Rylan McGahan (21st, 13:06), Isaak Lassey (29th, 13:25), Jade Steffan (31st, 13:34), Grayson Morrill (36th, 14:17), Levin Dunn (37th, 14:17), and Case Bradford (47th, 15:13) made up the boys team.
The girls team had less than 5 runners, so they did not have a complete team score. Mariyah Bauer (22nd, 13:35), Rowan O’Brien (30th, 14:00), Zoey Buske (37th, 14:52), and Elle Buske (46th, 15:17) all ran well for the Eagles.