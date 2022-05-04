Local athletes earned the opportunity to compete at the Top Ten meet in Glasgow this past weekend and many found success, with some even earning state-qualifying times and marks.
In the men’s competition, the Sidney team took first place in the 4x100m relay, with Aden Graves, Aren Larson, Reece Graves and Ryan McGinnis running the race. The Fairview team placed fifth, with Curt Rice, Hunter Sharbono, Jaxon Vitt and Martin Manuel competing.
The Sidney team consisting of Aden Graves, Larson, Graves and Grady Nelson earned fifth place in the 4x400m relay and Savage’s team placed eighth with Hunter Riding, Zane Pilgeram, Caesn Erickson and Cade Tombre running.
Within individual events, Sidney’s Aden Graves placed first in the 100m dash with a time of 11.56 seconds. Manuel placed third with a time of 11.64 seconds, Larson placed fourth with a time of 11.65 seconds, McGinnis placed sixth with a time of 11.88 seconds and Grady Gonsioroski (Richey/Lambert) placed seventh with a time of 11.90 seconds.
In the 200m run, Manuel placed eighth with a time of 31.88 seconds.
Riding and Tombre earned spots in the top eight in the 400m run with times of 56.27 and 57.08 seconds placing seventh and eighth respectively.
Ryan Eggert (Richey/Lambert) placed eighth in the 800m run with a time of 2:15.59 minutes.
During the 1600m run Tyler Olson (Sidney) placed seventh with a time of 5:16.33 minutes.
Ellerton ran his way to fourth place in the 3200m run with a time of 11:08.32 minutes.
Moving onto field events, Chase Waters (Sidney) placed fourth in the shot put with a throw of 44’03” and Sharbono took eighth place throwing 41’07”.
Cooper Hofer (Savage) took home the first place ribbon with a throw of 148’01” in the discus competition, Sharbono placed fourth with a throw of 141’00” and Waters placed fifth with a throw of 133’10”.
In the javelin competition, Jerome Entz (Sidney) threw 158’02” to earn second place while Tiegen Cundiff (Richey/Lambert) placed eighth with a throw of 138’11”.
Larson jumped his way to third place in high jump with a height of 13’00” and Daniel Stevens (Sidney) jumped 12’00” to earn fifth place.
McGinnis placed fifth in the long jump competition with a distance of 19’00” and Erickson placed seventh with a distance of 17’11”.
Lastly, for the men’s division, Entz placed eighth in the triple jump with a distance of 37’11”.
For the women’s competition, Sidney’s team placed second in the 4x100m relay with Anna Allen, Leah Entz, Emma Doty and Olivia Schoepp running. Fairview’s team finished close behind in fourth place with Tiegan Taylor, Taylor McPherson, Abby Berry and Kallee Hopes competing.
During the 4x400m relay Savage’s team, consisting of Faith Reed, Cambry Conradsen, Teah Conradsen and Brooke Reuter placed second. Fairview’s team placed sixth with Taylor, Berry, Taylor McPherson and Madison Lustig running while Sidney’s team placed eighth with Jori Horsburgh, Schoepp, Doty and Ryleigh Kleinke competing.
In individual events, Cambry Conradsen ran a time of 13.77 seconds to earn second place in the 100m dash.
Reuter took home the first place ribbon in the 200m dash with a time of 26.12 seconds and Cambry Conradsen placed fourth with a time of 27.09 seconds.
Reuter placed first once again in the 400m run with a time of 1:00.06 and Jaylyn Klempel (Richey/Lambert) finished in sixth place with a time of 1:03.02 minutes.
Kleinke ran a time of 2:28.69 minutes to place first in the 800m run. Horsburgh earned eighth place with a time of 2:39.97 minutes.
In the 100m hurdles, Taylor placed fifth with a time of 17.41 seconds and first place in the 300m hurdles with a time of 46.97 seconds.
Moving onto field events, Scout Hopes (Fairview) placed second and earned a state qualifying mark with a throw of 36’04.75”. Christianna Wall (Sidney) placed fifth with a throw of 33’05”.
Wall also placed fourth in the discus competition with a throw of 101’03”.
In the pole vault competition, Taylor vaulted her way to first place with a height of 10’00”. Brielle Gorder (Sidney) tied for third place with a vault of 8’06”, Kambre Kloker (Fairview) placed sixth with a height of 8’00”, Teah Conradsen (Savage) placed seventh with a vault of 8’00” and Schoepp placed eighth with a height of 8’00”.
In the long jump, Reuter placed second with a distance of 16’05.75” and Cambry Conradsen placed fifth with a jump of 15’04.75”.
Reuter also placed sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 33’01.50”.
The next meet for class C athletes and JV class A athletes was Thursday, May 5 and also Saturday, May 7. The Sidney Herald will report the results in the next edition.