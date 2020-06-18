The 9th Annual Mid-Rivers Communications Bakken Barrel Daze was a great success with fantastic weather. Super Fast ground made for an incredible tough race.
Over $8,000 was paid out on June 14 at the Richland County Fairgrounds in Sidney, Mont. with 150-plus runs taking place on the fast standard pattern, which was WPRA, NWBRA, UBRC, BBR, and OBRA approved.
The big day winner was Lindsay Kruse aboard her great horse Crown N Fame running a 17.193 winning the Open 5D, WPRA Netzer Law Sidepot and Copper Spring Ranch Church Sidepot for a day total of $888.
Second-place winner was Trista Hovde on Flying Blue Roses 17.736.
Third-place winner was Carrie Smith BeDazzle Biankus 18.208.
Fourth-place winner was Tana Staal on Jet Black Panther 18.697
Fifth-place winner was Justine Vondal on Trigger 19.193.
Hadli Anderson on Eye Appeal Gold running a 17.634 won the Youth race.
Roxanne Ripley on RR French Silk Pie, running a 17.601, won the Senior Sidepot.
The Copper Spring Church Race minister was Christa Phalen.
A Special Thank you to generous sponsors:
Mid-Rivers Communications, S/L Services, Sonda’s Solutions, M&S Builders, Netzer Law Office, Cattle-Ac, Rod Iron Grill, State Farm-Mike Morasko, High Plains Vet Clinic,Classic Equine, Copper Spring Ranch, Rodeo Rigs, and Plains Horizon Equine Insurance.
A thank you to Park & Rayna Rice for the use of their tractor to make the beautiful ground.
Complete results located at rodoerigs.com.