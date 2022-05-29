With summer sports beginning in full swing, there’s been a lot of buzz around town about the game of baseball coming back to the community.
In order to get the program back, coach Scotty Sturgis attended many meetings. Sturgis also held in-person sign-ups as well as visited the high school during lunch hour to talk about the sport with students, and answer any questions they had.
His personal background with the sport involved playing T-ball through high school legion baseball, along with earning a baseball scholarship at Dawson Community College. Sturgis then worked as the assistant coach at DCC and was eventually voted onto the baseball board here in Sidney.
The community generously helped with donations and scholarships to get the field into game-ready condition, and also sponsor uniforms for the players.
“What has helped tremendously is having a good baseball board to help the process push through and help in any way they could,” Sturgis said.
The American Legion baseball team began practice outside on the field on Feb. 25 but the spring blizzards moved the team to indoor practices.
The team was supposed to have their first scheduled game on May 12, but weather stepped in once again, causing a postponement.
“We have a lot of good athletes,” Sturgis said. “Roughly 25 kids have gone out for the sport which is a great number for not having a strong baseball program the last few years.”
Sturgis believes the team will be competitive.
“We’ll have good depth with the number of kids we have,” he said. “I hope all the excitement we’ve been hearing around town will bring attendance to the games and help bring a positive environment back to the community for Richland County Baseball.”
The first conference game of the season will be on June 10 at Miles City.