The executive director of the Montana High School Association, Mark Beckman, put out his director’s report for August, and there are a few things of interest there to know about.
Here is a look at the things Beckman talked about that relate to high school sports starting up.
COVID-19
In his director update, Beckman said there are currently no specific sport COVID requirements for the fall.
Beckman said, though, that the MHSA encourages schools to review the CDC, state and local health recommendations regarding COVID-19 and proceed in a manner that is in the best interest for their school and local community.
The MHSA will continue to monitor the current trends with COVID-19, he added.
Last school year, the MHSA had guidelines for each sport, and on top of that, the MHSA let each school make its own decisions regarding postponing or cancelling games.
If there is any change in the MHSA policies for the fall, The Sidney Herald will continue to update everyone.
Game Eligibility
To be able to play in a game, athletes in each sport must attend a required number of practices. This is an important thing for athletes, coaches and parents to know, and Beckman said what the requirements are.
For football and cross country, a participant must attend 10 practices. To fulfill this requirement, players must attend a comprehensive, regularly scheduled team practice with the entire team and the full coaching staff present, according to Beckman’s update.
Golfers only need to attend two such practices to fulfill their initial required number of practices.
These are the two most pertinent items of interest to athletes,coaches and schools regarding the school year.
Beckman, at the end of his update, said he would also provide future updates regarding any possible changes and past changes to bylaws and procedures for sports, so if there are any important notes that come up, The Sidney Herald will update you.