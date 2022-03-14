The Sidney Herald met with the head coach of the 19U soccer team, Luke Beenken, who shared his thoughts of the upcoming season.
Beenken is coaching this year with Waylon VanBuren, Lauren Foust and a new addition to Sidney soccer, Jared Gustafson who all played together in their high school days of soccer.
“To say I’m excited about the upcoming season is an understatement,” Beenken said, “I love the kids, they’re amazing. They make it easy to do the coaching job.”
Not only does Beenken run the practices but he also plays alongside the athletes during, so even though some of the kids in his 19U kids he doesn’t know personally, he has seen their athletic ability during practice scrimmages he’s played with them.
He knows these students are great athletes but he’s excited to continue to teach them the game of soccer and more intricate technique to the game.
Last year Beenken coached the 14U team and saw great improvement throughout the season.
Speaking for this team he knows the age of the team will be young but competitive.
“For this age group it’s really important to hammer on the fundamentals and learn how to appreciate the game as a player,” he said.
Practice for the 19U team begins on April 1, which is not soon enough in the coach’s mind.
Currently there are spots on the team open for both 19U and 14U. For 14U you need to be at least 11 years old.
“Kids who are interested can come watch a practice, see how the sport works and at least give it a try,” Beenken said.
To join the team or watch a practice, you can message the Sidney Soccer Association page on Facebook or contact Luke Beenken by text or call at 1 (406) 480-4452.