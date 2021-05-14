Every hooper’s dream is to have that one place where they can go and spend hours getting lost between the noise of a bouncing ball and the swish of the net.
For some, a lone basketball hoop at the park may be that haven, and for others, it could be their school’s gym, where they spend extra time before or after school getting up shots.
Rod and Jan Bell decided to bring that spot right to their property, and thus, the Bell Dome was born.
Through its years, Sidney basketball players spent a lot of time in the Dome perfecting their craft. The players that utilized the space ranged from the Bells’ own sons to other Sidney High School players who wanted to get some extra practice.
Before the enclosed court became a reality, Rod said that they originally just had a basketball hoop outside. He said their sons and nephew loved to play basketball and eventually said, “Why don’t we just enclose this, make it a court?”
Rod said he weighed how much work may go into making such a court, but after the kids asked enough, he said he was convinced.
The court itself and the structure can leave you speechless upon first seeing it.
The door to the facility has a Bell Dome logo to get you interested before even seeing the inside, and once the door opens, you get to see exactly what any ball player needs to work out.
A court opens up in front of you with plenty of space to work out by yourself or with a few friends, as it is just under the size of half of a full basketball court.
To the left inside the door, a rack of basketballs awaits the next player who will find sanctity in the Dome.
The court itself is made of a thick rubber, and blue lines mark out the free throw lane and the three-point line. Although the three-point line doesn’t extend to the corners, everything a player can dream of working on is possible.
There’s also a stereo for someone to play music while they’re shooting around.
And the best part is, the floor is the same way it has been since day one; in fact, Rod and Jan said they haven’t had to make any serious renovations to the facility since it was built in 2003.
“It’s held up really nice, for as much traffic that’s been through there,” Rod said.
Rod said he built the facility with the help of his sons and his sons’ friends, and it took only a couple months to finish it.
At that time, their oldest son was 12, and their younger son was seven. Rod and Jan said as their sons grew up, they spent countless hours on the court, with friends too, playing basketball.
For the Bells, they said it was great to see the facility get so much use and be of service to kids in town. Both Jan and Rod repeatedly mentioned how those were really great times for the Dome and everyone who used it.
“In the beginning it was just fun. People just came and went, we knew everybody, it was just super fun,” Jan said. “There were always kids over here, always.”
They wanted people to enjoy it as much as possible, and they even left it open 24/7 to anyone who wanted to stop by and play for a bit.
Unfortunately, kids were misbehaving when they used the Dome, so the Bells said they had to shut it for a while.
“When I first built it, it’s like, ‘Hey, let’s build something for the kids to come so they don’t get in trouble.’ Well then they started getting in trouble,” Rod said.
“We just felt horrible that there was stuff going on over here you know, and we had no idea.” Jan said.
She said that some friends had asked if their kids could use it, so they had a policy that if someone wanted to play, they would have to ask Rod or Jan to open the court for them.
It got tiring to go unlock the building then re-lock it and so on, so Jan said they decided to open it up again for anyone to use. Once again, though, kids (younger kids) started to just hang out in there and not play basketball.
Now, the facility has a keypad on the door and cameras inside, but the Bells said they will allow high school kids who are serious about basketball to use it.
Jan said, though, that there is so much good to think about with the Dome’s history.
On top of that, she said that there are a lot of kids and parents that have been really appreciative over the years for the chance to use the Dome, sending them cards and gift cards to thank them.
When talking about the fun times with the Bell Dome, Rod and Jan lit up and got excited reliving those memories.
Knowing that kids were having fun and using the facility for its intended purpose was a very rewarding feeling they said.
“We’re happy to be able to provide something for the kids to do here,” Jan said.
Rod said they used to go to games at the high school all the time, and he said he would see a player swish a shot and think, “The Bell Dome’s paid off,” laughing as he finished the thought.
As for the name “Bell Dome,” Rod said he isn’t completely sure where the name came from but guessed it likely came from one of their sons’ friends.
The Dome has also been a great place for the Bells to hold family gatherings or parties.
Now, when it isn’t being used, the Bell Dome stands as a reminder of all the great times that the Bells and their kids, as well as kids in the community, had over the years.