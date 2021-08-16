A “big three” of leaders on the Savage High School football team last season looks like it will be the theme again for this upcoming season.
The three seniors last year, Sloan McPherson, Logan Nelson and Gentry Conradsen, were the leaders on both sides of the ball and led the team to its first playoff win in a handful of years.
Although Savage lost those three big players for this season, Savage head coach Michael Bender said he has three more seniors this year who will be stepping up to lead the team.
Those three seniors are Sterling Thiel, Cooper Hofer and Caesn Erickson, and Bender said they will step up and fill those shoes.
“They’ll be the big three this year,” Bender said of Thiel, Hofer and Erickson.
While there will be a strong upperclassmen leadership present, there will also be some depth among the underclassmen, which Bender is excited about. For example, he gained four freshmen on the roster this year.
Bender said from what he’s seen so far, he will have some good depth that can come off the bench and give some good minutes.
“I’m pretty excited about the younger kids, they look like they’re going to do pretty good,” Bender said.
While there is a good core of players returning, Bender said the team will appear “new” a little bit; he said players will probably play in some different positions this year.
After this past weekend, when practices started for all fall sports, Bender said he’s happy the season is back.
“It feels pretty good to get back on the field, and we’re excited to get the season rolling,” he said.
Bender said things have been more normal for the start of the season compared to last year, since the COVID regulations aren’t in place.
Along with that, the team’s schedule reflects more of a normal year because the Warriors will get to play their non-conference games again.
Bender said looking at the team’s schedule, some of the non-conference games look tough, but he is looking forward to playing those games again.
Coming off that great season last year where the Warriors got their first playoff win in a handful of years, and with a good roster showing up for the season so far, Savage looks like it will be a tough team once again this year.
The Warriors’ first game is Saturday, September 4 against White Sulphur, which will also be Savage’s Homecoming game.