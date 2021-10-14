The Sidney High School golf team put together a great season this year, capped off by good finishes at the state golf tournament in September.
For the boy’s team, Tate Hazen and Logan Schumacker competed at state, and for the girl’s team, Karly Volk, Emilee Iversen and Mercedes Lamb competed at state. Schumacher placed 38th to lead the boys, and Volk placed seventh to lead the girls.
Ben Berg, the head coach for the golf team, talked about the season overall and how the team did at state too.
Q: At state, what did you see from the team, and considering their finishes, how do you think they did overall?
A: The kids struggled at times. The first day, they didn’t have the best of days, the first day. They were pretty down on themselves. I think they showed pretty good character the second day, recovering and for the most part going out and playing and having a better day the second day. They improved their positions for the most part.
Q: Karly (Volk) placed seventh and finished her career as a four-time All-State golfer, so what can you say about her career?
A: For coming in, her freshman year, not sure if she wanted to play volleyball or golf and then committing to golf, she had a great career. You know, four-time All-State golfer, she really worked at it early on and developed some pretty good skills. As her career went on, she was getting better and better every year.
Q: Looking at the underclassmen that did well, and you think about (Schumacker, Iversen and Lamb) coming back next year with state experience, how excited are you for next season with them coming back?
A: I’m really excited. We lose two seniors that are very valuable, but on the boy’s side, we’re so inexperienced and young. Logan really is making those strides to be our No. 1 player next year, more than likely. Even after the season got over, he’s really been working on his game already…
On the girl’s side, I’m very excited because they just missed going to state as a team. Obviously we graduate Karly and she’s invaluable… We get Ella Norby back next year, she played at the state tournament as a freshman. We’ll get her back healthy next year. Those other girls that we got out, they all played varsity at one point in the year, so they all got some experience this year.