Ranger Arena will play host to the Big Sky State Games for a few days in March of next year.

On March 18, 19 and 20 in 2022, hockey games as part of the statewide organization will be held in Ranger Arena.

This isn’t the first time the arena has hosted the Big Sky State Games, as it did so last year, too.

Early registration will last until February 15, and late registration will last from February 16 to March 7, with online registration ending on March 7.

During early registration, the cost for registration per team is $375, and during late registration, the fee per team is $400.

Roster changes are free until March 15, but changes on-site after that cost $20.

