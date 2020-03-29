The Big Sky State Games is holding its 11th Annual National Anthem Contest sponsored by City Brew Coffee. The contest will determine who will perform the National Anthem at the State Games Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 17 in Billings. The contest is open to Montana residents of all ages.
To enter, all contestants are required to send an email to nationalanthem@bigskygames.org.
The email must contain the performer’s name, address, age, phone number, email address, T-shirt size and a link to their performance on YouTube.
The top 5 videos/entrants will be determined by a panel of judges in the community, after which the public will vote for their favorite performance.
Video posting will be allowed through April 30, 2020. The winner must commit to performing at BSSG Opening Ceremonies on July 17, 2020.
For more information, go to www.bigskygames.org.
On its website, Big Sky State Games states it “is aware of the concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19),” and lists several events that have been postponed — such as figure skating and ice hockey — or cancelled, including indoor soccer.
The National Anthem contest is sponsored by City Brew. Big Sky State Games major sponsors are Kampgrounds of America, First Interstate Bank and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana. Wendy’s is sponsoring the Opening ceremonies.