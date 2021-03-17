Montana's Big Sky State Games is coming to Sidney this weekend, as the hockey divisions will be playing their state tournaments at the Richland Ranger Arena.
Here is everything you need to know about the tournaments being held this weekend.
Mite
There are two pools in the mites division. In Pool A, the Williston Flyers, the Little Big Sticks and the Billings Bandits will play each other. In Pool B, the Sidney Mighty Mites, the Williston Mites and Lucky’s will compete against each other.
Each pool’s teams will play against each other on Friday starting at 5 p.m. Pool play will end Friday, and from there, the teams will start bracket play on Saturday, with the championship game scheduled to be played at 4:15 p.m.
PeeWee
Pool A in the peewee division consists of the Dickinson Player’s Sports Bar and Grill, the Jr. Bobcats Light, The Rangers and the Sidney Stallions. Pool B consists of the Jr. Bobcats Dark, the Roughnecks, The Wild Ones and the Montana Snipers.
Pool play for Pool A begins on Saturday at 10 a.m., and Pool B starts its competition at 12:30 p.m.
Once the pool play is over, the teams will meet for the bracket play on Sunday, with the championship game set for 11:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Squirt
In the squirt division, Pool A consists of the Sidney Storm, the Dickinson Kings, the Billings Gladiators and the Roughnecks White. Pool B consists of the Ice Dawgs, the Blue Line Bandits, the Roughnecks Black and the Bakken Blades.
Pool play for Pool A starts at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and Pool B begins its pool play at 7:15 p.m. Friday. The single-elimination bracket play will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the championship game set for 8 a.m. on Sunday.
Bantam
In Pool A for the bantam division, the Great Falls Screaming Eagles, the Dickinson Mighty Ducks and the Montana Mavericks will battle each other, and in Pool B, the Montana Mullets, the Dickinson Elite and the Bone Crushers will play each other.
Both pools will begin their pool play at 8 p.m. on Saturday.
Bracket play for the bantam division will start on Sunday at 12:15 p.m., with the championship game set for 1:30 p.m.