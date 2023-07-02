The Billings Blue Jays American Legion Baseball Team rolled into Moose Park on Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader against the Richland Patriots and left that evening with two big wins, defeating the hometown squad, 19-5 and 13-0.
The Billings Cardinals did the same on Sunday, knocking off the Patriots 12-0 in the first game and 20-0 in the second.
A tough day on the mound for the Patriots versus the Blue Jays Saturday led to a barrage of runs for the visitors and two losses for the Patriots.
On Sunday against the Cardinals, Richland had more errors than hits. The Cardinals posted 27 hits and committed three errors in the two games while the Patriots had five hits and six errors.
The Blue Jays came into the weekend’s games ranked second in the Eastern A District standings. The Cardinals were ranked first. The Eastern A consists of Richland, the two Billings’s teams, the Laurel Dodgers, the Miles City Mavericks, the Glasgow Reds and the Glendive Blue Devils.
SATURDAY GAME ONE
BLUE JAYS 19 - PATRIOTS 5
In Saturday’s first game, the Blue Jays jumped out to a 10-run lead before the Pats even got up to bat. Three Richland pitchers faced 16 Billings batters before the top of the first inning ended with five Blue Jays’ hits to go along with five walks, five hit-by-pitches and four passed balls that allowed four runs to cross.
Richland countered with three runs in the bottom of the first but didn’t score again until it was too late, bringing two runs across in the bottom of the fifth inning and losing 5-19 in a 10-Run-Rule walkoff. In between, the Blue Jays posted nine more runs off 10 more hits.
Offensively, Richland had nine hits from seven batters with Ryder Hansen and Cooper McNally each getting two hits, two runs and two RBIs.
Blake Johnson opened on the mound — throwing 14 strikes on 28 pitches versus six batters with three hits, two walks and six runs - before being relieved by Trace Bain. Bain also faced six batters in the first inning giving up four runs on two hits. Cayden Heck finished the first inning, and the game. He threw 93 pitches, including 59 strikes, yielding nine runs on 10 hits with four walks and one strikeout. Heck faced 30 batters.
SATURDAY GAME TWO
BLUE JAYS 13 - PATRIOTS 0
Although the second game against the Blue Jays got off to a much better start than the first, with the game tied 0-0 after one full inning, the end result was essentially the same for Richland with another 10-Run-Rule walkoff loss in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Billings’ batters were efficient at the plate posting 10 hits in the game with two runs in the second inning, three in both the third and fourth innings and one more in the fifth to win 13-0 with zero errors. Richland had four hits and committed five errors.
McNally got two of the Patriots four hits in the game. Braden Harris and Jarret Averett each added one.
Gradin Sukut got the start for the Pats and threw 37 strikes on 79 pitches to 21 batters with five hits, seven runs, six walks and one strikeout. Parker Sinks came in with one out remaining in the top of the third. He faced 15 batters throwing 54 pitches with 32 strikes, five hits, six runs, one walk and two strikeouts.
SUNDAY GAME ONE
CARDINALS 12 - PATRIOTS 0
The Sunday afternoon doubleheader was highlighted by a presentation between games recognizing the Richland Patriots recent graduating seniors Hayden Conn and Zander Dean. Conn was honored at the pitcher’s mound alongside his father, Gary, and his mother, Shari. Dean was not at this weekend’s games.
The Cardinals had four hits in the first inning that led to five runs and an early lead. Billings added another run in the second inning and six more in the fifth. The Cardinals finished with 12 hits and zero errors. Richland had three hits and four errors.
Hansen started on the hill and threw 104 pitches with 63 strikes. Averett came in as relief and threw seven strikes on 14 pitches.
SUNDAY GAME TWO
CARDINALS 20 - PATRIOTS 0
The final home game of the season turned out to be the biggest loss of the season.
The Cardinals had 20 runs scored off 15 hits while committing three errors defensively. The Patriots scored zero runs off two hits with two errors. Two Cardinals pitchers faced 20 batters and combined for 63 pitches with 46 strikes, walking one and striking out two with zero earned runs. Three Richland pitchers faced 44 batters and combined for 147 pitches with 70 strikes, walking 11 and striking out two with 14 earned runs.
NEXT UP
Richland will take to the road with games in Billings and Glendive to finish out the regular season before competing in the Eastern A District Tournament in Miles City July 20-24.
The Patriots will travel to Billings on July 8 for a doubleheader at the Blue Jays with the first game scheduled for 5 pm. The team will stay overnight and face the Cardinals on July 9 with the first game of that doubleheader slated to begin at Noon.
The Patriots final regular season matchup will take place July 16 in Glendive with the first game of the doubleheader to start at 2 p.m.
Then it’s off to Connors Field in Miles City for the Eastern A tourney July 20-24.