Senior

Richland's Hayden Conn, alongside his father, Gary, and mother, Shari, was recognized Sunday at Moose Park as one of the team's two graduating seniors. The other, Zander Dean, was not at the weekend's games.

 Philip C. Johnson

The Billings Blue Jays American Legion Baseball Team rolled into Moose Park  on Saturday afternoon for a doubleheader against the Richland Patriots and left that evening with two big wins, defeating the hometown squad, 19-5 and 13-0.

The Billings Cardinals did the same on Sunday, knocking off the Patriots 12-0 in the first game and 20-0 in the second.

Honored

 Patriots Assistant Manager Brett Norby, left, was surprised Sunday when the team presented him with a bat in recognition of his hard work for the team. Also pictured are Patriots players Parker Sinks, center, and Cooper McNally.


Tags

