Another busy boating season is here. Watercraft inspection stations have seen higher boat traffic than last year and more than twice the number of mussel-fouled boats. FWP staff and partners are busy training inspectors and setting up stations on major travel corridors around the state.
As you are on the road this season, stop by a watercraft inspection station and say “hi,” even if you don’t have a boat. Inspectors work long hours in all weather conditions and periodically deal with grouchy boaters. They have a tough job. Stop by and express your appreciation for the important work they do to help protect our waters from AIS. It’s a long season and they need all the support and encouragement they can get.
Most watercraft inspection stations are now open. FWP staff have been busy setting up stations, training inspectors, working with partners, and getting the watercraft inspection program up and running. Inspectors are observing record boat traffic with more than 1,000 more inspections than this time in 2020.
Partners are playing a big part in this effort again in 2021. The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, The Blackfeet Nation, Missoula County, and the McCone, Garfield, Powder River and Bighorn Conservation Districts are all contracting with FWP to manage watercraft inspection stations this year.
Other inspections stations operating this summer include Glacier National Park, Yellowstone National Park and Whitefish Lake. All of these partners work closely with FWP to ensure a consistent and coordinated state-wide effort.
More than 7,000 watercraft have been inspected to date with 18 mussel-fouled vessels intercepted so far this season.