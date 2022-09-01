MSU logo

Kicking off the 2022 cross country season with the MSU Bobcat Twilight 5K this Friday, both Montana State University cross country programs made U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association regional and national polls this week.

NCAA cross country coaches slotted the Bobcat men fifth in the Mountain Region and 24th in the national poll. This is the first time MSU has been nationally ranked since the week of October 19, when the team was 30th. Prior to that, the Bobcats weren’t ranked in 17 years.



