Nothing about the last five months has been normal, but Jeff Choate and his Montana State football team got a taste of that on Friday and Saturday. Even in the aftermath of drastically altering the 2020–21 college football season, Choate saw joy in the last two days. He saw fun.
“This does not look like drudgery,” Choate said after Montana State’s second fall football practice, a helmets-only session that lasted around two hours.
“This looks like guys are enjoying one another’s company and competing and having fun and doing what they love to do,” Choate continued. “Quite honestly, I’m just going to leave this up to these [players]: ‘How do you feel today? Do you guys want to go? Then let’s go.’”
Exactly four weeks from what would have been Montana State’s season opener against Long Island, Saturday’s practice still possessed the crisp purposefulness typical in early August. Choate said much of that owes to the 100-plus Bobcats assembled feeling ownership in the process.
“As I’ve said from day one, our objective here is to build a player-led program, and I believe these guys truly believe they have input in what’s going on,” he said. “As long as they feel like they have ownership and input they’re excited to keep going, and we’ll go until they’ve decided they’ve had enough or somebody shuts us down.”
Without the benefit of the conditioning sessions normal in June and July, Choate said his team’s first few practices will be about ramping things up.
“We’ve adjusted [our approach],” he said. “If I showed you the difference between our normal Day 1, Day 2 fall schedule and what we’ve done over the last two days, it’s considerably different. What we do in the afternoon-slash-evening is considerably different. We haven’t had a full summer to train so it’s not appropriate to go through a fall camp as normal.”
In addition to the physical work, Choate said the altered time frame allows for more front-loaded mental preparation. “What we’re trying to do is get our install done so we can get everything on tape to teach off of. We clearly have some position battles and this gives us a starting point, whether we get going in the spring or play a game in the fall or whether we go all the way to next fall. We have to have a starting point, and this gives us the ability to do some of that.”
Because the first two practices were at spacious Dyche Field, and in accordance with local health guidelines, the team used multiple fields on Friday and Saturday. Portions of the team were largely separated throughout the morning.
“We call it two-spot,” Choate said, “and we’re getting a lot of repetitions. We have multiple fields going on every team activity, whether that’s nine-on-nine or seven-on-seven or [an 11-on-11] activity. Part of that is done because of our local rules in terms of not having groups of 50 or more together, so we have the ability to do that on the grass fields and that allows us to get tons of film, even on our young guys. They may not be getting coaching on the field at the moment, but when we go back and go through the meeting tape they’re getting a lot of positive feedback. And we’re starting to identify young guys that have some real talent so we can put him with the ones and twos and see how he responds to this or that.”
Regardless of when the team next takes the Bobcat Stadium field in a game, Choate said the goal of improving every time the team is together remains in place.
“Ultimately our message has been consistent that all we want to do is get better every day,” he said. “These are pennies in the bank that we can withdraw at a future date. Every rep we get in the weight room, every rep of dry-reach cutoff, every rep of individual or seven-on-seven puts us one step closer to our ultimate team goals and hopefully will separate us from some of our future opponents because we’ve been able to stay together, work hard and improve.”
As the team heads into Bobcat Stadium for Sunday’s practice — all sessions in that venue will be completely closed to the public and media — Choate said the day’s routine changes.
“[Sunday] we go in the stadium, and because it’s more confined because of locals rules we’ll have to do two blocks of practice, and that will allow us to have even more eyes on some of these position battles. Instead of splitting our staff and running two different fields everybody’s focused and concentrated on one group and we’ll start to formulate some opinions on these position battles.”
Regardless of the practice structure or site, though, one thing remains constant for Choate. “It’s great to be back on the field.”