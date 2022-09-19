Oregon State scored on its first five possessions while limiting Montana State to xxx total yards in a 68-28 win over the Bobcats in Portland on Saturday.

The historic game – it was MSU’s first ever gridiron contest with the Beavers and OSU’s first in Portland since 1987 – also featured several history-making components. Marqui Johnson returned an Oregon State kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, the first Bobcat kick return that ended in the opposing end zone since 2015, and quarterback Tommy Mellott was intercepted for the first times in his career.



Load comments