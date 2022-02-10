Both Fairview High School basketball teams claimed a victory over the Brockton Warriors on Wednesday.
The girls team opened up the night, winning a fairly-close game by a score of 37-24. The Lady Warriors played a very close first quarter, which ended 7-5 in Fairview’s favor. Sophomores Emily Johnson and Emily Weiss contributed the seven points in that quarter with two post jump shots by Johnson and a free throw and post drive by Weiss.
In the second quarter, Weiss hit another jump shot from the post, followed closely by a 3-pointer by Johnson.
Brailey Anderson scored two, moving the score to 14-7 and Scout Hopes rounded out the first half contributing a free throw to end with a score of 15-7, Fairview.
Fairview came out of the locker room fresh for the second half, and it was seen on the scoreboard.
Twelve points were scored in the third quarter by Fairview. The contributors were Brailey Anderson (2), Weiss (2), Hopes (4), Brooklyn Anderson (2) and Megan Asbeck (2).
The fourth quarter secured the win for Fairview. At the top of the quarter Johnson drove in from the post and sunk a jump shot. Brailey Anderson took a shot at the left elbow, increasing the score to 31-19. Shortly after, Brooklyn Anderson drove in from the post and scored.
Weiss also contributed to the score in this quarter, providing two points.
Asbeck finished out the game sinking two free throws with 1:05 left, ending with a score of 37-24 in favor of Fairview.
The win for the girl’s team was its first conference win this season. They are now 3-13 in overall play and 1-6 in conference play.
The Fairview boys team also prevailed against the Brockton Warriors.
The game began with senior Jace Vitt winning the tip off and within the first 20 seconds of the game Jeff Tjelde scored a 3-pointer. Tyler Loan answered quickly, also swishing a shot from beyond the 3-point line.
Hunter Sharbono proved to be an asset in the post, grabbing rebounds and going up strong, scoring five points in this quarter.
With a score of 10-0, Tjelde grabbed his own rebound and scored with a post jump shot.
The crowd erupted with 1:52 left in the quarter as Sharbono stole the ball, passed it down to Deacon Gackle who scored a fast break layup contributing his first points to the game.
Another post shot and free throw from Tjelde ended the first quarter 22-2, Fairview.
The Fairview Warriors came out strong for the second quarter, scoring 18 points with elbow shots, free throws, post drives and fast-break layups.
Contributors were Gackle (2), Kanyon Taylor (6), Sharbono (2), Tjelde (6) and Loan (2) to end the half 40-6 in Fairview’s favor.
In the second half, Loan exploded with a fast-break layup adding two points to the scoreboard. Tjelde followed suit scoring another layup, bringing the score to 44-6.
Sharbono used a crossover move in the post to score and was fouled. He converted the free-throw for the 3-point play.
Landen Thompson helped round out the third quarter with 20 seconds to go with a post drive. Fairview went into the 4th quarter with a score of 49-10.
Within the last quarter, Thompson scored another post drive shot, Dylan Lorenz provided a free throw, and Trent Karst made an elbow shot to end the game with a win, 54-17. The current record for the boy’s team is 14-2 in overall play and 6-1 in conference play.
The last games of the regular season for Fairview are on Friday, Feb. 11 at Circle and Saturday, Feb. 12 at Plentywood.
Next up for the Warrior teams is the District 2C Tournament. The tournament starts on Monday, Feb. 14.